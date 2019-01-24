24/01/2019 16:30:55

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NUBK Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (Other OTC: NUBK) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 22, 2019 and valued at $93.4 million, Kinderhook stockholders will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of Kinderhook common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Kinderhook and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Kinderhook shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Kinderhook please go to https://bespc.com/nubk/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
09:16
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
13
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
16:45 - Utilities Service Alliance Commends Energy Northwest for its outstanding performance in 2018
16:43 - Patriot One Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50
16:39 - Directorate Change
16:31 - Indico to Sponsor Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Conference
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
16:45 - Utilities Service Alliance Commends Energy Northwest for its outstanding performance in 2018
16:43 - Patriot One Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50
16:39 - Directorate Change
16:31 - Indico to Sponsor Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Conference
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:45
Utilities Service Alliance Commends Energy Northwest for its outstanding performance in 2018
16:43
Patriot One Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50
16:39
Directorate Change
16:31
Indico to Sponsor Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Conference
16:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Kinderhook Bank Corp. (NUBK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NUBK Investors to Contact the Firm
16:30
Celsion Corporation to Present at NobleConXV – Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference
16:25
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: IMMU NVDA AXGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16:22
Tidewater Vice President to Serve on Delaware EPSCoR Committee
16:19
Salt Lake City to Host Command Alkon’s Annual Spring TRAININGDAYS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 17:04:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-24 18:04:49 - 2019-01-24 17:04:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY