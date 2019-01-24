24/01/2019 00:07:31

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
23 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY TX YRIV SNAP: The Law Offices ..
23 Jan - 
Kuznicki Law PPLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of ..
22 Jan - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of PPDAI Group Inc., The Boeing Company, Ternium S.A., and Aphria Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Class Period: Shares pursuant to and/or traceable to PPDI’s IPO on or about November 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice; (6) PPDAI was engaged in overly aggressive and improper collection practices; and (7) as a result of its improper lending, underwriting, and collection practices, PPDAI was subject to heightened risk of adverse actions by Chinese regulators.

To learn more about the PPDAI class action go to: https://bespc.com/ppdf/.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 - October 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (2) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (3) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Boeing class action go to: https://bespc.com/ba/.

Ternium S.A.

(NYSE: TX)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ternium class action go to: https://bespc.com/tx/.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Latin American assets acquired by the company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; and (2) that the acquisition of Latin American assets would enrich the company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Aphria’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

To learn more about the Aphria class action go to: https://bespc.com/apha/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:07 BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Jan BA
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In The Boeing Company To Contact The Firm
22 Jan BA
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Jan BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Jan BA
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Jan BA
BA ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Boeing Company Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – BA
11 Jan BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Jan BA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Boeing Company (BA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
07 Jan BA
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04 Jan BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43 - Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43 - Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
2
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint
3
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
4
ExxonMobil and Renewable Energy Group Partner with Clariant to Advance Cellulosic Biofuel Research
5
ASLAN Announces Publication of New Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating the Activity of Varlitinib in TNBC Cell Lines

Related stock quotes

Boeing Company (The) 358.61 0.2% Stock price increasing
Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A.. 28.06 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43
Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
00:38
CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
00:15
Telix Group Expands Prostate Imaging Capability through ININ Technology Partnership
00:07
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:06
SmartFinancial Reports $0.47 Earnings per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
23 Jan
Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 01:39:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-24 02:39:42 - 2019-01-24 01:39:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY