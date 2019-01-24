BroadBand Tower Selects Juniper Networks to Build New 5G-Ready Data Center in Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that BroadBand Tower, one of Japan’s largest data center providers, has selected Juniper Network’s high-performing solutions to power its ‘ Next-Gen 5G data center’ situated in the central Tokyo district of Otemachi, which will support the rapidly accelerating 5G mobile and next-generation ICT infrastructure demands of the densely-populated urban capital.

With this in place, BroadBand Tower will be able to offer data center services that accommodate the emerging 5G needs of their customers, including the demands for high-volume traffic and speed from major telcos, enterprises and OTTs, all while ensuring consistent high-speed connectivity to the end-user. To achieve this, BroadBand Tower required a network architecture that could provide both flexibility and programmability, which are crucial for the constantly evolving demands of the 5G era.

Through a stringent selection criteria, Juniper’s MX204 Universal Routing Platform was selected for its ultra-high density and throughput to enable high-speed and uninterrupted network access, while the QFX5200 and QFX5110 Ethernet Switches were deployed to achieve optimal versatility, operability and stability across the network to meet exponentially growing internet traffic and data volume. Additionally, by leveraging the scalability of Junos Fusion, BroadBand Tower was able to yield greater flexibility and control of various elements across its network through a single management plane, while the implementation of a single operating system through Junos OS enabled the unified configuration of all devices, thereby reducing overall network complexity and operational costs.

In further simplifying network management, BroadBand Tower selected Juniper as a single networking vendor for this project due to its proven track record of deploying high-performing and reliable networking solutions.

With the new 5G data center located in the heart of Japan’s financial and technology hub, BroadBand Tower plans to partner with other data operators housed in the same district to expand its services in the near future. The company is also looking to migrate the network infrastructure of its other existing data centers over to Juniper in order to better manage its network seamlessly across multiple locations.

Supporting Quotes

“We are pleased to have worked with Juniper Networks right from the start of the network design phase all the way through to implementation. Through the team’s dedication and commitment, we were able to successfully deploy a network that fit our specifications – one that was operationally simple, fault-tolerant and cost effective. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Juniper Networks as we work together to develop new solutions and services that meet our customers’ needs.”

- Akihiro Mizuochi, Director, System Design Group & Network Design Group, Technical Design Department, BroadBand Tower, Inc.

“Juniper is delighted to be able to play such a crucial role in the development of BroadBand Tower’s new 5G data center. This next-generation communications infrastructure that we’ve developed alongside BroadBand Tower will contribute significantly to the future of Japan’s businesses as they continue to advance into the 5G era. Through this, Juniper is yet again realizing its vision of Engineering Simplicity – bringing to life a simplified, automated and secure network for our customers.”

- Tomohiro Furuya, Japan Country Manager, Juniper Networks

