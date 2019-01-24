Celsion Corporation to Present at NobleConXV – Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), an oncology drug development company, today announced that Jeffrey Church, Celsion’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets’ 15th Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website: www.celsion.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com , as well as on Noble’s Channelchek investor portal at www.channelchek.com . The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully-integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. The Company's lead program is ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer and in Phase II development for the treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer. The pipeline also includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. For more information on Celsion, visit our website: www.celsion.com . (CLSN-FIN)

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched ChannelChek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

ThermoDox® is a registered trademark of Celsion Corporation.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin

212-600-1902

Sam@argotpartners.com

