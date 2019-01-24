24/01/2019 22:08:20

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Related content
18:11 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
17:08 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, GS and YRIV: Levi & Korsi..
23 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT GSKY GS AGN: The Law Offices of ..

STEVENSON, Md., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced on behalf of purchasers of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) securities during the period between February 28, 2014 through December 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until February 19, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Goldman Sachs securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd. (“1MDB”).

According to the complaint, following a March 7, 2016 article reporting that the U.S. Justice Department had sent a subpoena in connection with a probe linked to 1MDB, a November 8, 2018 article detailing the personal involvement of a Goldman Sachs executive in establishing ties with Malaysia and 1MBD, a November 12, 2018 statement that the Malaysian government would seek a return of $600 million in fees from Goldman Sachs, and December 17, 2018 reports that Malaysia had filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two executives, the value of Goldman Sachs shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Goldman Sachs securities purchased on or after February 28, 2014 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven

Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation

1925 Old Valley Road

Stevenson, Maryland 21153

Telephone: 410-415-6616

hoffman@browerpiven.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:08 GS
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
18:11 GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GS
17:08 GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, GS and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT GSKY GS AGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Jan GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan GS
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22 Jan GS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, GS, TS and XRAY
22 Jan GS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 19, 2019
21 Jan GS
GS LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – GS
18 Jan GS
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22:57 - CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
22:56 - VirtualArmour Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity
22:46 - NexusTours beginnt Expansionsplan in den USA mit neuen Buchungsmöglichkeiten in Florida
22:44 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
22:57 - CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
22:56 - VirtualArmour Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity
22:46 - NexusTours beginnt Expansionsplan in den USA mit neuen Buchungsmöglichkeiten in Florida
22:44 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Related stock quotes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 197.80 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:57
CubeSmart Announces Pricing of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
22:56
VirtualArmour Discusses Investor Awareness Campaign and Recent Market Activity
22:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
22:38
Vacation Express Takes Off with First Non-Stop Flight of the Season from Detroit to Punta Cana
22:30
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
22:22
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Amdocs Limited
22:19
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Former Shareholders of JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019
22:17
Apache Provides Fourth-Quarter 2018 Supplemental Information; Schedules Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Results Conference Call Feb. 28 At 10 A.M. Central Time
22:15
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.81 per Common Limited Partner Unit

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 23:23:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-25 00:23:20 - 2019-01-24 23:23:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY