24/01/2019 01:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
23 Jan - 
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Nvidia ..
23 Jan - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:  Announces Importan..
23 Jan - 
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of ..
Related debate
25 Dec - 
@maegler Nej, USA har altid lukket 25. december. Heldig..
25 Dec - 
@alpenyt Jeg har egentlig ikke noget imod hverken Nvidi..
25 Dec - 
Det ligner en Fing-B pump and dum b graf :D

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Definition: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) that Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) that Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) that Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) that Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: NVIDIA Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the NVIDIA Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

Class Periods: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017; and/or (2) Between March 2, 2017 and August 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/snap-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Snap Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Snap’s reported user growth was materially false and misleading; and (2) consequently, Snap’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Snap Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:00 NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan NVDA
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Nvidia CEO – ‘China not an issue for us’
23 Jan NVDA
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
22 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVDA, AGN, DXC and ALKS
19 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
18 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
18 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
18 Jan NVDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16 Jan NVDA
Hagens Berman Notifies NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Investors of February 19, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
15 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS XRAY NVDA AGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43 - Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00 - CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43 - Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey Organizes 2019 Blockchain Center of Excellence Awards Ceremony
2
WISeKey and Race for Water Foundation Announce at the Geneva Blockchain Congress an Innovative Identity Blockchain Solution to Reduce Pollution of the Oceans and Offset Plastic Footprint
3
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
4
ExxonMobil and Renewable Energy Group Partner with Clariant to Advance Cellulosic Biofuel Research
5
ASLAN Announces Publication of New Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating the Activity of Varlitinib in TNBC Cell Lines

Related stock quotes

Nvidia Corporation 149.29 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Snap Inc 5.990 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPDF, YRCW and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:46
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
00:43
Amerant Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
00:38
CPS Announces $254.4 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization
00:15
Telix Group Expands Prostate Imaging Capability through ININ Technology Partnership
00:07
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:06
SmartFinancial Reports $0.47 Earnings per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
23 Jan
Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 01:39:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-24 02:39:12 - 2019-01-24 01:39:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY