Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for First Data, IDEXX Laboratories, CMS Energy, Worthington Industries, Triumph Group, and Cara Therapeutics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR), Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI), and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR), Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI), and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

All information in this release was accessed January 22nd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

FIRST DATA CORPORATION (FDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Data's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, First Data reported revenue of $2,369.00MM vs $3,076.00MM (down 22.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.32 (up 34.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, First Data reported revenue of $12,052.00MM vs $11,584.00MM (up 4.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.60 vs $0.47 (up 240.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.38 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. (IDXX) REPORT OVERVIEW

IDEXX Laboratories' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, IDEXX Laboratories reported revenue of $545.45MM vs $491.98MM (up 10.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $0.81 (up 32.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IDEXX Laboratories reported revenue of $1,969.06MM vs $1,775.42MM (up 10.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.00 vs $2.47 (up 21.46%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.68 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION (CMS) REPORT OVERVIEW

CMS Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CMS Energy reported revenue of $1,599.00MM vs $1,527.00MM (up 4.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.61 (down 1.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CMS Energy reported revenue of $6,583.00MM vs $6,399.00MM (up 2.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs $1.99 (down 17.59%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 31st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.51 and is expected to report on January 31st, 2019.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (WOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Worthington Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Worthington Industries reported revenue of $958.23MM vs $871.27MM (up 9.98%) and basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.64 (down 7.81%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Worthington Industries reported revenue of $3,581.62MM vs $3,014.11MM (up 18.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.20 vs $3.28 (down 2.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.31 and is expected to report on June 26th, 2019.

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. (TGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Triumph Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Triumph Group reported revenue of $855.11MM vs $745.16MM (up 14.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Triumph Group reported revenue of $3,198.95MM vs $3,532.80MM (down 9.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$8.60 vs -$0.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on May 9th, 2019.

CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (CARA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cara Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cara Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.91MM vs $0.09MM (up 959.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.86 vs -$2.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.26 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

