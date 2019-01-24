24/01/2019 21:21:27

DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that acquired DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) between October 22, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Shareholders who purchased ADR’s of DBV Technologies S.A are

urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR’s of DBV Technologies S.A., you may,no later than March 18, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in DBV Technologies S.A.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • DBV Technologies’ BLA for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls;

     

  • consequently, DBV Technologies would have to withdraw their BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and

     

  • as a result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that, following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (”FDA”), its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut was voluntarily withdrawn.

According to the Company, the FDA communicated that “the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA.” On this news, DBV Technologies’ share price fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

 has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
09:16
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
15
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
21:30 - Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call on February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
21:30 - Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2018 Quarter and Year
21:28 - 22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.
21:22 - Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21:30 - Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call on February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
21:30 - Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2018 Quarter and Year
21:28 - 22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.
21:22 - Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
5
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:30
Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2018 Quarter and Year
21:30
Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call on February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
21:28
22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.
21:22
Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21:21
DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.
21:20
Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
21:15
SPX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results and Present 2019 Financial Guidance on February 14th
21:14
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends, Increasing Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Rate 31.6%

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 21:48:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-24 22:48:18 - 2019-01-24 21:48:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY