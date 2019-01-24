24/01/2019 09:48:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 24

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS          

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.Name of the issuer

Fidelity Special Values PLC

2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(ii)

3.Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

Nicky McCabe

4.State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N McCabe

B Dent

5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest

Person referred to in 3 and 4

6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

Ordinary shares of 5p each

7.Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if  more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

N McCabe - 23,821 ordinary shares

B Dent - 7,814 ordinary shares

8.State the nature of the transaction

Shares acquired from dividend re-investment

 

9.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

220 ordinary shares acquired by N McCabe

71 ordinary shares acquired by B Dent

10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

Negligible

11.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

n/a

12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

n/a

13.Price per share or value of transaction

£2.48 per share

14.Date and place of transaction

16 January 2019, UK

15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

31,926 shares (0.01%)

16.Date issuer informed of transaction

24 January 2019

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant

 

18.Period during which or date on which exercisable
19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

 

20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)
21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification
23.Any additional information

 

24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

   

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Bonita Guntrip for FIL Investments  International, Company Secretary                             

Date of notification

      24 January 2019                                                           

Notes:  This form is intended for use by an issuer to make a RIS notification required by DTR 3.3.

(1) An issuer making a notification in respect of a transaction relating to the shares or debentures of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 16, 23 and 24.

(2) An issuer making a notification in respect of a derivative relating the shares of the issuer should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 13, 14, 23 and 24.

(3)  An issuer making a notification in respect of options granted to a director/person discharging managerial responsibilities should complete boxes 1 to 3 and 17 to 24.

(4)  An issuer making a notification in respect of a financial instrument relating to the shares of the issuer (other than a debenture) should complete boxes 1 to 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 23 and 24.

