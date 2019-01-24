Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 24, 2019 at 9:00 (CET +1)

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of 23 000 Nokia shares were subscribed for on January 21, 2019. The subscription price was EUR 2.35 per share. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR 54 050.00, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.

The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date January 24, 2019. The shares are expected to commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki as of January 25, 2019, and in Euronext Paris as of January 28, 2019, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.

The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade Register is 5 635 968 159 shares.

