Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics

Fastbase's is targeting admission to London Stock Exchange in Q2-Q3, 2019, as the fastest growing SaaS web analytics and lead generation tool built upon Google Analytics.

Built upon Google Analytics, Fastbase's software generates comprehensive lead reports that include extensive company profiles, visitor interaction, key employees with LinkedIn profile and email addresses.

The insights provided by Fastbase enable B2B businesses to contact their online leads in real-time. Fastbase has surpassed Hubspot.com in the number of website visitors being analyzed. In just two years, Fastbase has achieved massive success with almost one million top brands using its software to identify important website visitor data. Fastbase Analyzes Interactions from incredible 6 Billion Web Visitors Each Month. Because of its great success and continued growth, Fastbase, Inc. expects the company valuation and share price to increase up to 650% within the next 18 months.

Invitation to buy shares in Fastbase Inc.

Prior to its listing on the London Stock Exchange, Fastbase intends to raise $7M USD gross proceeds with the shares priced at $2.90 USD per share including discount on a first come first serve basis.

The private placement is limited to a minimum investment of US$ 5,000.

The closing date for reserving shares is January 26, 2019.

To reserve your shares now, contact us at investor@fastbase.co.uk or use the share reservation form.

Fastbase Inc.

Rasmus Refer, CEO

Gamle Carlsberg Vej 16, DK-2500 Valby

Email: rr@fastbase.com

Rasmus Refer Linkedin profile

This offering is only open to non-US investors and certain US investors that qualify as accredited investors under Regulation D, Rule 501, and this offering is being made on a good-faith reliance on Regulation D Rule 506(c) and exemptions for offering securities to non-US investors.

Fastbase, Inc.'s Mission Statement

Fastbase's mission is to empower businesses through data to strengthen customer relationships and augment sales and marketing programs now and in the future.

Our core audience is comprised of the 50 million companies worldwide that use Google Analytics or Google Ads. Fastbase's services offer both free and paid plans.