Freightera Logistics Receives Major Investment from Decathlon Capital Partners

Fresh capital will support sales growth, expand online platform, broaden customer service

Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Freightera, an online marketplace for comparing freight costs and booking freight shipping services, announced a major investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to drive company growth.

Decathlon’s seven-figure investment will propel Freightera’s sales growth and add new functionality to the company’s online platform while expanding customer service capabilities.

“Freightera is like Expedia for freight, a single marketplace where shippers get the best all-inclusive rates from hundreds of carriers with a single click,” said founder and CEO Eric Beckwitt. “This is a big advantage for our customers, manufacturers, wholesalers and other businesses concerned about cost of shipping. If you don't compare rates from multiple carriers, you are overpaying for your freight or wasting time negotiating price with brokers.”

Beckwitt said the Decathlon investment enables Freightera to focus on growing sales, adding more tools to the platform and expanding customer service.

“Decathlon’s investment, and their understanding of our mission, will help us hit new milestones in Freightera’s business expansion,” Beckwitt said.

Going beyond the transportation cost factor, Freightera’s marketplace features rail services and SmartWay carriers committed to energy efficiency and reducing their carbon footprint. This is important because unregulated air and maritime emissions are projected to hit 20 to 50 percent of global emissions by 2050 unless measures are taken. Freightera’s goal is to transform the logistics of freight transportation from an inefficient and stressful industry into a high-tech and high-satisfaction environment.

“With all the talk about going green and protecting the environment, we’re pleased to invest in a company that is actually doing something meaningful to help reduce carbon emissions,” said Decathlon’s Wayne Cantwell. “Freightera has a solid growth plan and we’re excited to watch them take the next leap.”

About Freightera Logistics

The Freightera vision is to offer a better way to ship freight, the best way — easy, best priced, accessible and green. That's how Freightera was created, a 5-star B2B freight service now trusted by over 9,000 manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and other businesses shipping freight in the US, Canada and US-Canada cross-border. Learn more at https://www.freightera.com/en/company-profile .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com .

Media Contact

Zhenya Beck

Phone: (800) 886-4870

Email: zhenya.beck@freightera.com