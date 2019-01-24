24/01/2019 16:31:10

Indico to Sponsor Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico will be a featured sponsor of the 2019 Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance conference taking place in New York City January 28-30. Presented by IQPC, this year’s event focuses on how BFSI organizations can reduce costs, increase productivity, enhance transparency, improve accuracy, and ensure regulatory compliance within their back-office operations by utilizing technologies such as RPA, AI, machine learning, cognitive analytics, and deep learning.

Executives from CITI, Voya Financial, Fidelity Investments, American Express, Aetna and Farmers Insurance are among the featured speakers at the event discussing how they are leveraging intelligent automation to optimize business processes, increase transactional processing output, enhance processing transparency, and improve service delivery and business intelligence.

Indico will highlight how leading banks, financial services and insurance firms are putting intelligent process automation to work for their businesses by automating complex and expensive document-based workflows such as contract analysis, claims processing, invoice reconciliation, policy analysis, RFP responses and customer support. These workflows are at the core of many aspects of service delivery for these companies, but historical approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective.

Indico: Booth #5

Location: Andaz Wall Street, 75 Wall Street, New York, NY

About Indico

Indico is a provider of Enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of AI and machine learning in a fraction of the time. For more information, visit. https://indico.io/.

Media Contact:

Tim Walsh, for Indico

617.512.1641

timw@walshgroupmarketing.com

