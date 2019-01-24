24/01/2019 06:00:00

Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata® Europe, Ltd. confirmed today its participation in Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019 (FiLM) taking place in Birmingham on January 29th-30th.  FiLM delegates are charged with exploring new techniques for improving patient care amid aggressive case turnaround times and a global workforce crisis. Inspirata will be delivering a presentation introducing digital pathology as a vehicle for both new diagnostic innovation and alleviating pressure on over-stretched laboratories.

Held annually since its inception in 2002 and organised by the Association for Clinical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine (ACB), FiLM will again bring together leading domestic and international figures from pathology and diagnostics to discuss how they can further contribute to the improvement of patient outcomes.  Front-of-mind for many in attendance will be how they can embrace innovation and proven best practice while simultaneously navigate the perennial challenge of staff shortages.  The 2018 Histopathology Workforce Studyi produced by the UK Royal College of Pathologists revealed just 3% of NHS laboratories currently possess sufficient staff to meet demand.  However, the issue of recruitment and retention is not unique to the UK and constitutes a global predicament.  Inspirata’s invitation to attend FiLM reflects the key role many feel digital pathology now has to play in a profession characterised by such limited human resources.

“It is an unfortunate coincidence that some of the greatest developments in diagnostic innovation should emerge at precisely the point in which clinical laboratories the world-over are wrestling with a chronic lack of personnel to take advantage,” says Inspirata Founder Dr. Mark Lloyd.  “The silver-lining is that effective implementation of digital pathology, whereby emphasis is placed on an intelligent workflow, enables hospitals to reconcile staff shortages with their appetite to tap the opportunities provided by the very latest digital diagnostic tools.”Inspirata’s involvement in FiLM 2019 marks the one-year anniversary of the company’s acquisition of Dynamyx™ from GE Healthcare and the setup of European offices.  The momentum towards digital pathology which has transpired since their arrival is a development not lost on the Inspirata team.  “The conversation has fundamentally shifted,” explains Mark. “When we setup in the UK, the dialogue enjoyed with institutions entertaining digital was cloaked in conditional terms.  ‘If’ opposed to ‘when’.  Fast-forward to today and we see a complete reversal.  We have seemingly reached a tipping-point in favor of digital and the sense of excitement for what it means for patients is palpable”.  

Further reinforcing this perception that the tide is shifting firmly away from analogue is the announcement of several large NHS tender processes for digital pathology in 2019, a development in which Inspirata feel particularly well placed to assist.  “We recognise that graduating to digital isn’t a simple purchase of technology but an exercise in business transformation.  Furthermore, there are nuanced requirements for national healthcare providers here in Europe which need to be accommodated as a prerequisite,” details European General Manager Tim Wing.  “Laboratories need to feel confident that they are procuring a solution purpose-built for clinical environments and that once installed, it won’t inhibit their continued use of any existing and / or planned technologies. The commercial basis of any partnership also needs to be mindful of the additional funding challenges almost all institutions are experiencing”.Having welcomed both leading UK pathology network Path Links and Kantonsspital Aarau of Switzerland as new European customers in 2018, Inspirata is acutely aware of the need to square these requirements.   On acquiring Dynamyx™, Inspirata immediately set about ‘opening-up’ the solution and actively soliciting new technical partnerships based on their open API.  Inspirata’s embrace of solution agnosticism is empowering customers to procure and integrate new technology such as whole-slide scanners, LIMS and image analysis tools with a confidence of compatibility, and further sweat earlier software and hardware investments on the same basis.  Mindful of the issues many institutions face when it comes to financing new pathology initiatives, Inspirata has also introduced new commercial mechanisms deliberately designed to enable laboratories to take their first step on their path towards digitization, even in instances in which the funds cannot be made available straightaway.

As Inspirata look ahead to the next twelve months, there is much to be excited about.  “We do not consider our customers electing to go digital with us as an end in itself,” details Mark.   “In addition to acquiring Dynamyx™, 2018 also saw us welcome Toronto-based Artificial in Medicine and population health provider Caradigm into the Inspirata family.  Pushing the frontiers in pathology represents just one constituent part of our overall effort to provide our customers with an informed longitudinal view of their oncology patients - from diagnosis, through treatment and therapies to outcomes”   Taking their cue from the meeting’s official thematic focus for 2019 of 'getting things right first time', Inspirata’s workshop presentation at FiLM is entitled ‘Digital Pathology – Focus on the Workflow’ and will be delivered by Tim Wing in the Faraday Room, IET Austin Court at 1pm Tuesday January 29th.  Event attendees will likewise be able to request personal demonstrations of Dynamyx™ throughout the two-day event at Inspirata’s stand so they can see for themselves how real-time collaboration, case-sharing and utilisation of AI-based image analysis could be put to work at their institution. 

About Inspirata Europe Ltd.

Inspirata® Europe Ltd. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for oncology-specific clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata’s flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients—from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

i

Royal College of Pathologists: Histopathology Workforce Study 2018

Attachments

Mark-Lloyd

  • DS - Dynamyx for Pathologists

    • Graeme Collins

    Inspirata Europe Limited

    +44 (0)7854 664168

    gcollins@inspirata.com

    Dr Mark Lloyd, Lead Scientist, EVP and Founder of Inspirata Inc

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    18 Jan
    I:SP500
      Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
    39
    17 Jan
    PNDORA
    Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
    37
    18 Jan
    PNDORA
    En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
    20
    19 Jan
    I:NDX
    Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
    18
    19 Jan
     
    Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
    18
    22 Jan
    DANSKE
    Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
    17
    22 Jan
    CHEMM
    @Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
    15
    22 Jan
    GOMX
    Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
    14
    18 Jan
    ROV
    Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
    13
    17 Jan
    PNDORA
    Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
    13

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    07:02 - Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
    07:02 - Nokia Oyj:n osakkeiden merkinnät optio-oikeuksilla
    07:00 - TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its 2018 Year-End Reserves
    06:54 - Kinas vicepræsident afviser vækst-frygt - citat
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    07:02 - Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
    07:02 - Nokia Oyj:n osakkeiden merkinnät optio-oikeuksilla
    07:00 - TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its 2018 Year-End Reserves
    06:54 - Kinas vicepræsident afviser vækst-frygt - citat
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
    2
    Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
    3
    Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc.
    4
    TransUnion Launches Auto Payment Shopper to Empower Consumers During Their Shopping Experience
    5
    Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    07:26
    Net Asset Value(s)
    07:02
    Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
    07:00
    TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its 2018 Year-End Reserves
    06:31
    Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
    06:16
    Basilea announces collaboration to study derazantinib and atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in urothelial cancer
    06:01
    STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
    06:01
    MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Outperforms Prostate Health Index (phi) Blood Test for Detecting High-Grade Prostate Cancer
    06:00
    Start of Day
    06:00
    Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    24 January 2019 07:44:42
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-24 08:44:42 - 2019-01-24 07:44:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY