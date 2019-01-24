24/01/2019 16:15:00

Intelligent Automation Provider, Captricity, Relaunches as Vidado

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under new leadership, Captricity is relaunching as Vidado, and will continue to provide intelligent automation (IA) solutions to the insurance, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries to help improve opportunities for straight-through processing (STP), increased productivity, and lower operational costs through reductions in time spent on manual tasks.

“The transformation of Captricity into Vidado comes at a time when intelligent automation is poised to transform the way human beings interact with and utilize technology across many industries,” said Nowell Outlaw, the newly-appointed CEO of Vidado. “In a newly digital-first world, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and deep learning solutions are a natural place for enterprises to allocate budget dollars and to expect a significant return on investment.” 

The company’s new brand, Vidado, reflects the move of modern businesses toward transparency, speed-to-market, and customer-centricity, and builds on the company’s strongest quarter in company history (Q4 2018) and strongest year overall (2018) in terms of financial performance and customer acquisition. In 2018, Vidado also completed the company’s AI-powered product suite by bringing the first handwriting recognition software capable of surpassing human quality and exceeding any previous rates achieved by text transcription or OCR software to market as Vidado Read. Using Vidado Read, enterprises can turn handwritten or printed materials and data into automation-ready information at a fraction of the typical cost.

Vidado’s full suite of intelligent document automation solutions provides customers across industries the ability to significantly move the needle toward no-human-touch processing through market-leading products, including:

  • Vidado Vision (document intake, sorting, and preparation);

  • Vidado Read (data digitization);

  • Vidado Review (human review of any information below confidence thresholds); and

  • Vidado Transform (data validation, enrichment, and delivery).

“The consumption or normalization of data is one of the biggest business challenges facing companies across all industries,” said Outlaw. “By making traditionally analog data available as digital assets, our customers are achieving dramatically improved processing times and better meeting modern customer expectations, without the time and expense of re-engineering hundreds of manual processes.”

Utilizing a robust, open API layer, Vidado’s solutions can be easily integrated into existing IT environments and provide an almost immediate return on investment (ROI). The company’s cloud-native product platform allows for rapid implementations and speed-to-market and has been implemented successfully in more than 150 live customer environments.

About Vidado

We build great AI because we believe our intelligent automation helps enterprise customers achieve extraordinary success. Vidado’s platform identifies, digitizes, validates and enriches data better than traditional OCR technologies or humans, unlocking new ways to operationalize how an organization processes traditional paper-driven workflows. The result is that customers achieve extraordinary success: improved straight-through processing, larger datasets for analytics, reduced operational costs, and improvements in robotic process automation. For more information, please visithttps://vidado.ai/.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859.803.6597

jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bb4581e-645d-43db-a878-53f66bf4c4ca

Vidado-Logo-Tag.jpg

