Issue of Equity

Related content Net Asset Value(s) Issue of Equity Net Asset Value(s)

Related debate Thank you very much for this site and all the informati.. Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) PR Newsw..

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust plc To: PR Newswire From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 24 January 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 24 January 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 1,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,073 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 7,231,989 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 7,231,989.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610