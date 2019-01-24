24/01/2019 21:10:00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2019 operating results on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).  Second quarter fiscal 2019 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 7267438.

This call is being webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network to both institutional and individual investors.  Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson’s password-protected event management site, StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com).

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®,Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

Michael J. Valentine

Chief Financial Officer

847-214-4509

Frank Pellegrino

Sr. Vice President, Finance, and Treasurer

847-214-4138

Fisher logo bw 022515.png

