LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2018 and fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 following the close of market on Thursday, February 14, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year.

What: LogMeIn Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 14th, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  
Live Call: (888) 378-4398 (U.S. and Canada) 
 963505 (Conference ID)
  
Replay:(888) 203-1112 (U.S.) 
 9493618 (Conference ID) 
  
Webcast:

https://investor.logmeininc.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. A market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Contact Information:

Rob Bradley

781-897-1301

rbradley@logmein.com

7304.jpg

Regulatory news

21:08 LOGM
LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
14 Jan LOGM
LastPass Launches STEM Scholarship Program to Build Next Generation of Tech Leaders
13 Dec LOGM
LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards
11 Dec LOGM
Bold360 by LogMeIn Named Best New Product Feature of the Year by 2018 Best in Biz Awards
13 Nov LOGM
LogMeIn Names Marc van Zadelhoff as Chief Operating Officer
08 Nov LOGM
LastPass Named a Notable Vendor in Gartner’s Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide’ Report
07 Nov LOGM
LogMeIn’s Jive Named a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award Winner
06 Nov LOGM
LogMeIn Names Ita Brennan to Board of Directors
02 Nov EIX
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Edison International, NuVasive, LogMein, Anika Therapeutics, First Industrial Realty Trust, and ON Semiconductor — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
31 Oct LOGM
LogMeIn Delivers Proactive AI & Universal Language Capabilities with New Bold360

