Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Name Service is pleased to announce Jerome Conlon, marketing and brand expert, has joined its team and will be lending his experience and expertise to developing and executing TNS’s go-to-market and strategic growth strategy.

Jerome Conlon is former Director of Brand Planning and Marketing Insights for Nike, Inc., Vice President of Brand Planning, Consumer Insights & Category Development for Starbucks Coffee Company, Senior VP of Marketing and Program Development Research for NBC Entertainment, and has been a professor of economics at Gonzaga University. In addition, he is the author of "Soulful Branding – Unlock the Hidden Energy in Your Company and Brand" (FutureLab Press 2015) and the soon to be released "Brand Bridges – Connecting Business Models with Positive Consumer Experience" (FutureLab Press 2019).

Frank Corsi, founder and CEO of TNS, said that, “We are happy to have someone of Jerome’s caliber on our team and committed to adding further depth and experience both at the C-Level and on our board that will enable us to effectively execute our plan and drive enterprise and shareholder value. We believe Jerome will play an integral role in driving our strategy to build global awareness of our flagship MyCryptoName service.”

Jerome Conlon added that, "TNS (GoDaddy for eWallet's nature) removes the big impediment of a hard to type and remember crypto keys. I’m excited to be joining the TNS team. It’s technology and timing are compelling."

About Token Name Service, Inc.

Token Name Service, through MyCryptoName™, provides individuals and businesses human readable crypto names to more easily manage and facilitate crypto transactions. For more information, go to www.tokennameservice.com .

For More Information:

Thomas Carter

Deal Box, Inc.

Email: thomas@dlbx.io