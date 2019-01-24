24/01/2019 06:01:10

MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Outperforms Prostate Health Index (phi) Blood Test for Detecting High-Grade Prostate Cancer

Related content
14 Jan - 
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update
26 Nov - 
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for Select..
07 Nov - 
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx improves prostate biopsy decis..

NEWS RELEASE  REGULATED INFORMATION

                      

Data to be presented at the 29th Annual IPCU meeting

Beaver Creek, Co, January 24-27, 2019

  

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - January 24, 2019 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) today announced data to be presented at the 29th Annual International Prostate Cancer Update (IPCU) meeting in Beaver Creek, Co, January 24-27, 2019, demonstrating that SelectMDx® for Prostate Cancer urine test outperforms the Prostate Health Index (phi) blood test.

The study, titled "Comparison of SelectMDx, Prostate Health Index, and MRI for Diagnosis of High-Grade Prostate' (19-010)", compared the SelectMDx urine test with the prostate health Index (phi) blood test for identifying patients with high-grade (HG) aggressive prostate cancer who would likely benefit from prostate biopsy or a multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) scan.

"High-grade prostate cancer (HG PCa) has poor clinical prog­nosis. Thus, clinicians have to rely on PCa biomark­ers and multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI) to screen patients prior to prostate biopsies," said E. David Crawford, M.D, Professor of Surgery, Urology and Radiation Oncology and head of section of Urologic Oncology at the University of Colorado. "We have clearly shown in this exploratory study that SelectMDx is better suited to identify patients with HG PCa prior to biopsy compared to the phi blood test".

Study Design

The study consisted of 39 men with a median age of 65 years and mean serum PSA 6.4 ± 5.9 ng/mL. Patients were tested with the SelectMDx urine test, phi blood test (Beckman Coulter), and mpMRI prior to transperineal mapping biopsy after inconclusive TRUS biopsy results. Mapping biopsy identified 34/39 (87%) patients with PCa, and 15/34 (44%) had HG PCa and 18/34 (53%) had clinically significant (CS) PCa (HG or tumor volume >=0.5 cc).  There were no significant differences between ROC curves of SelectMDx, phi, mpMRI PIRADS, PSA, PSAD, proPSA, and free PSA for the detection of HG PCa. Multivariate logistic regression analyses revealed that the SelectMDx test was significantly better than the other tests for detection of HG PCa (ß = 5.57, p = 0.001) and CS PCa (ß = 4.05, p = 0.004)

See below for a summary of the performance of SelectMDx, phi and mpMRI (PIRADS >3) for high grade prostate cancer:

Performance Measures

SelectMDx

phi 

>

27

MRI PIRADS 

>

3

Sensitivity 80% 93% 93%
Specificity 88% 29% 21%
Positive Predictive Value 36% 10% 9%
Negative Predictive Value 98% 98% 97%
Accuracy 82% 54% 69%

Dr. Jan Groen, MDxHealth's CEO, said "We are very pleased with the outcome of this study, which clearly demonstrates the superiority of SelectMDx over phi blood testing in identifying patients at high risk for prostate cancer, with high sensitivity and specificity. Combined with enhancing mpMRI, SelectMDx can spare men from prostate biopsy, offering a valuable non-invasive alternative to this expensive, painful, invasive and often inaccurate procedure." He added: "We maintain our focus on the commercialization and roll-out of SelectMDx in the United States and Europe and continue to see increased usage and adoption in clinical practice, with over 30,000 patients tested since the launch of SelectMDx two years ago."

About SelectMDx® for Prostate Cancer

SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine based, molecular diagnostic test that offers a non-invasive 'liquid biopsy' method to assess a man's risk for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of harboring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test helps to reduce the need for MRI procedures and invasive prostate biopsies by up to 50%, thereby improving quality of life and lowering healthcare costs per patient. SelectMDx is available in the US and all EU member states. Since the introduction of the SelectMDx test in mid-2016, over 23,000 patients have been tested and 15 commercial contracts have been signed with US based insurance companies. The test has been included in the 2018 European Association of Urology (EAU) clinical guidelines.

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth

Dr. Jan Groen, CEO

US: +1 949 812 6979

BE: +32 4 257 70 21  

info@mdxhealth.com

 

Consilium Strategic Communications

David Daley, Chris Welsh, Jonathan Birt

UK: +44 20 3709 5701

mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

 

 

 

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.  This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE:

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, PredictMDx and UrNCollect are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. 

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:01 E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Outperforms Prostate Health Index (phi) Blood Test for Detecting High-Grade Prostate Cancer
14 Jan E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Provides Business Update
26 Nov E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer by New York State
07 Nov E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx improves prostate biopsy decision-making in urology practices
23 Oct E:MDXH
MDxHealth Provides Business Update for the first nine months of 2018
23 Oct E:MDXH
MDxHealth Provides Business Update for the first nine months of 2018
17 Oct E:MDXH
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):
17 Oct E:MDXH
MDxHealth Shareholder Transparency Declaration MDxHealth (R):
30 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results
30 Aug E:MDXH
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Reports Half Year 2018 Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
07:26 - Net Asset Value(s)
07:02 - Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
07:02 - Nokia Oyj:n osakkeiden merkinnät optio-oikeuksilla
07:00 - TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its 2018 Year-End Reserves
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
07:26 - Net Asset Value(s)
07:02 - Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
07:02 - Nokia Oyj:n osakkeiden merkinnät optio-oikeuksilla
07:00 - TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its 2018 Year-End Reserves
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
2
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc.
4
TransUnion Launches Auto Payment Shopper to Empower Consumers During Their Shopping Experience
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation

Related stock quotes

Mdxhealth 1.262 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:26
Net Asset Value(s)
07:02
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
07:00
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its 2018 Year-End Reserves
06:31
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
06:16
Basilea announces collaboration to study derazantinib and atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in urothelial cancer
06:01
STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
06:01
MDxHealth (R): SelectMDx Outperforms Prostate Health Index (phi) Blood Test for Detecting High-Grade Prostate Cancer
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 07:44:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-24 08:44:28 - 2019-01-24 07:44:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY