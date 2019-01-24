24/01/2019 08:50:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 23 January 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =82.83p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 85.56p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 105.01p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 105.54p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
24 January 2019

