24/01/2019 09:30:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Think ETF's - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274923-01-201950.79753,745,000190,236,638EUR
NL000927275623-01-201970.0009465,00032,550,419EUR
NL000927276423-01-201954.8196153,0008,387,399EUR
NL000927277223-01-201958.4192298,00017,408,922EUR
NL000927278023-01-201960.2581190,00011,449,039EUR
NL000969022123-01-201938.732521,981,190851,386,442EUR
NL000969023923-01-201937.4435,435,404203,517,832EUR
NL000969024723-01-201917.79252,523,39044,897,417EUR
NL000969025423-01-201913.79294,811,53766,365,049EUR
NL001027380123-01-201922.03096,751,000148,730,606EUR
NL001040870423-01-201978.67131,725,000135,707,993EUR
NL001073181623-01-201951.4244885,00045,510,594EUR
NL001137607423-01-201929.4944175,2555,169,041EUR
NL001168359423-01-201926.4704900,00023,823,360EUR
Total1,785,140,748

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
39
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
37
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
10:32 - Portfolio Update
10:30 - Mondelēz International Joins Innovative Loop Platform to Reduce Packaging Waste with Milka Biscuits
10:30 - UPS Packaging Design And Testing Enables Launch Of First-Of-Its-Kind Reusable Consumer Packaging Solution
10:28 - Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Dignitana AB (23/19)
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
10:32 - Portfolio Update
10:30 - Mondelēz International Joins Innovative Loop Platform to Reduce Packaging Waste with Milka Biscuits
10:30 - UPS Packaging Design And Testing Enables Launch Of First-Of-Its-Kind Reusable Consumer Packaging Solution
10:28 - Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Dignitana AB (23/19)
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc.

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:32
Portfolio Update
10:30
Mondelēz International Joins Innovative Loop Platform to Reduce Packaging Waste with Milka Biscuits
10:30
UPS Packaging Design And Testing Enables Launch Of First-Of-Its-Kind Reusable Consumer Packaging Solution
10:28
Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Dignitana AB (23/19)
09:50
Net Asset Value(s)
09:48
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09:41
Capita wins new payments solution contract
09:39
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 10:51:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-24 11:51:11 - 2019-01-24 10:51:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY