24/01/2019 11:34:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

                                                                           
Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            673.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            689.75p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            663.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            679.55p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            478.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            481.40p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            363.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            368.33p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            358.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            364.08p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            293.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            298.89p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1804.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1816.59p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1759.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1771.66p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            292.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            295.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            189.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            189.59p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            166.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            166.73p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            103.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            103.90p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 23-January-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            132.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            133.16p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

