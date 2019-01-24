|
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|673.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|689.75p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|663.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|679.55p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|478.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|481.40p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|363.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|368.33p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|358.91p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|364.08p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|293.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|298.89p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1804.55p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1816.59p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1759.62p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1771.66p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|292.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|295.20p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|189.63p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.59p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|166.74p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|166.73p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.90p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 23-January-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|132.83p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|133.16p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---