24/01/2019 13:13:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 24

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

  DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth

Fund Limited

2.0813B61ND55

(UK)

24 January 2019

Date: 24 January 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

