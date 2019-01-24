Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $3,299,000 compared to $157,000 earned in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase in earnings is due primarily to the $545,000 improvement in net interest income and the $3,060,000 of non-recurring additional tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”). For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income totaled $13,651,000, an increase of $5,453,000 from the $8,198,000 earned in the prior year. The increase reflects improvement in net interest income and other income, as well as a reduction in the provision for loan losses. Income tax expense was reduced $3,998,000 due to the non-recurring expense recognized in 2017 combined with the impact of the reduced corporate tax rate. In 2018, income before tax improved $1,455,000, or 9.9%.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.53 and $0.03 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the year, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $2.17 for 2018 compared to $1.31 in 2017. The return on average assets for the year was 1.19% with a return on average equity of 11.71% compared to 0.73% and 7.04%, respectively, in 2017.

Total assets were $1.185 billion as of December 31, 2018. Loans receivable totaled $850.2 million as of December 31, 2018, with total deposits of $946.8 million and stockholders’ equity of $122.3 million.

Loans receivable increased $86.1 million, or 11.3%, from the prior year-end due primarily to a $41.0 million increase in consumer loans and a $31.9 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Other commercial loans increased $13.1 million. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, net charge-offs totaled $203,000 and $907,000, respectively, compared to $527,000 and $1,029,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2017.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $9,687,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $259,000 compared to the same period in 2017 despite the lower tax-equivalent adjustment resulting from the Act. For the year, net interest income (fte) totaled $37,899,000, an increase of $809,000 compared to 2017 due primarily to the higher volume of earning assets, including a $63.2 million increase in average loans outstanding.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $1,600,000 compared to $1,754,000 for the similar period in 2017. Gains on the sale of securities decreased $181,000, while all other items of other income increased $27,000 in the aggregate due primarily to service charges and fees. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $7,065,000 compared to $6,911,000 in 2017, an increase of $154,000. Gains on the sale of loans and investment securities decreased $187,000 in the aggregate, while all other items of other income increased $341,000, net.

Other expenses totaled $6,803,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5,886,000 in the similar period of 2017. The $917,000 increase includes a $364,000 increase in salaries and benefits costs. All other operating expenses increased $553,000, net. For the year ended December 31, 2018, other expenses totaled $25,975,000 compared to $24,870,000 for 2017, an increase of $1,105,000. An increase of $1,170,000 in salaries and benefits was largely offset by reduced expenses on foreclosed real estate. All other operating expenses increased $927,000, net.

Mr. Critelli commented, “In 2018, our earnings increased $5,453,000 over the 2017 level which included the $3,060,000 of non-recurring tax expense resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Our income before taxes improved $1,455,000, or 9.9%. Our Return on Average Assets was 1.19% and our Return on Average Equity was 11.71%, both well above last year’s level. Our cash dividend of $0.24 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2018 represents a 9.1% increase over the same period of last year. Earnings per share (fully diluted) also improved to $2.17 from $1.31 in 2017. Our loan growth exceeded 11%, operating expenses remain well controlled, and our capital base remains above regulatory “Well Capitalized” targets. Please know that we continue to search out opportunities available to us, and look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp., through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, operates fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 34% for 2017. We believe the presentation of interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 9,429 $ 8,884 $ 36,839 $ 34,908 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 34% marginal tax rate 258 544 1,060 2,182 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 9,687 $ 9,428 $ 37,899 $ 37,090

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Average equity $ 118,442 $ 118,661 $ 116,538 $ 116,407 Goodwill and other (11,678 ) (11,806 ) (11,723 ) (11,910 ) Intangibles Average tangible equity $ 106,764 $ 106,855 $ 104,815 $ 104,497

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) December 31 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,039 $ 16,212 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 309 485 Cash and cash equivalents 18,348 16,697 Securities available for sale 243,277 281,121 Loans receivable 850,182 764,092 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,452 7,634 Net loans receivable 841,730 756,458 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,926 3,505 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,846 13,864 Bank owned life insurance 37,932 37,060 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,115 1,661 Accrued interest receivable 3,776 3,716 Goodwill 11,331 11,331 Other intangible assets 336 462 Deferred tax asset 5,594 4,781 Other assets 3,348 2,260 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,184,559 $ 1,132,916 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 201,457 $ 205,138 Interest-bearing 745,323 724,246 Total deposits 946,780 929,384 Short-term borrowings 53,046 42,530 Other borrowings 52,284 35,945 Accrued interest payable 1,806 1,434 Other liabilities 8,358 7,884 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,062,274 1,017,177 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, $.10 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares issued: 2018: 6,295,113 shares, 2017: 6,256,063 shares 630 626 Surplus 48,322 47,431 Retained earnings 78,434 70,426 Treasury stock, at cost: 2018: 2,470 shares, 2017: 2,608 shares (81) (77) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,020) (2,667) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 122,285 115,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,184,559 $ 1,132,916 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 9,759 $ 8,503 $ 36,404 $ 32,524 Securities 1,476 1,560 6,019 6,416 Other 10 12 73 48 Total Interest income 11,245 10,075 42,496 38,988 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,446 985 4,644 3,377 Short-term borrowings 122 61 323 199 Other borrowings 248 145 690 504 Total Interest expense 1,816 1,191 5,657 4,080 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,429 8,884 36,839 34,908 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 375 400 1,725 2,200 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,054 8,484 35,114 32,708 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,085 1,023 4,295 4,079 Income from fiduciary activities 126 116 589 510 Net realized gains on sales of securities - 181 213 348 Gains on sales of loans, net - - 15 67 Gains on sale of deposits - - - 209 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 277 283 1,126 1,133 Other 112 151 827 565 Total other income 1,600 1,754 7,065 6,911 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,575 3,211 14,020 12,850 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,036 841 3,695 3,361 Data processing and related operations 400 332 1,427 1,353 Taxes, other than income 92 (32) 572 661 Professional fees 232 243 993 949 FDIC Insurance assessment 83 94 347 377 Foreclosed real estate 104 136 172 1,164 Amortization of intangibles 29 35 126 150 Other 1,252 1,026 4,623 4,005 Total other expenses 6,803 5,886 25,975 24,870 INCOME BEFORE TAX 3,851 4,352 16,204 14,749 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 552 4,195 2,553 6,551 NET INCOME $ 3,299 $ 157 $ 13,651 $ 8,198 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.03 $ 2.19 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.03 $ 2.17 $ 1.31 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 9,429 $ 8,884 Net income 3,299 157 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.33 % 3.43% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.54 % 3.58% Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.05% Return on average equity 11.05 % 0.52% Return on average tangible equity 12.26 % 0.58% Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.03 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 36,839 $ 34,908 Net income 13,651 8,198 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.36 % 3.44% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.53 % 3.56% Return on average assets 1.19 % 0.73% Return on average equity 11.71 % 7.04% Return on average tangible equity 13.02 % 7.85% Basic earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.17 $ 1.31 As of December 31 Total assets $ 1,184,559 $ 1,132,916 Total loans receivable 850,182 764,092 Allowance for loan losses 8,452 7,634 Total deposits 946,780 929,384 Stockholders' equity 122,285 115,739 Trust assets under management 151,224 157,838 Book value per share $ 19.43 $ 18.61 Tangible book value per share $ 17.58 $ 16.71 Equity to total assets 10.32 % 10.22% Allowance to total loans receivable 0.99 % 1.00% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.13 % 0.32% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.37% NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,039 $ 17,073 $ 15,193 $ 10,103 $ 16,212 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 309 295 914 2,039 485 Cash and cash equivalents 18,348 17,368 16,107 12,142 16,697 Securities available for sale 243,277 247,517 259,442 265,862 281,121 Loans receivable 850,182 819,197 803,773 775,681 764,092 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,452 8,280 8,326 8,099 7,634 Net loans receivable 841,730 810,917 795,447 767,582 756,458 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,926 3,261 2,313 2,545 3,505 Bank owned life insurance 37,932 37,718 37,485 37,270 37,060 Bank premises and equipment, net 13,846 13,797 13,894 13,808 13,864 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,115 1,209 1,386 1,436 1,661 Goodwill and other intangibles 11,667 11,695 11,725 11,758 11,793 Other assets 12,718 13,266 12,794 14,634 10,757 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,184,559 $ 1,156,748 $ 1,150,593 $ 1,127,037 $ 1,132,916 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 201,457 $ 218,979 $ 216,472 $ 204,027 $ 205,138 Interest-bearing deposits 745,323 720,735 734,417 736,122 724,246 Total deposits 946,780 939,714 950,889 940,149 929,384 Borrowings 105,330 89,469 73,608 62,998 78,475 Other liabilities 10,164 10,885 10,563 10,052 9,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,062,274 1,040,068 1,035,060 1,013,199 1,017,177 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 122,285 116,680 115,533 113,838 115,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,184,559 $ 1,156,748 $ 1,150,593 $ 1,127,037 $ 1,132,916 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Three months ended 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 9,759 $ 9,301 $ 8,857 $ 8,487 $ 8,503 Securities 1,476 1,483 1,536 1,524 1,560 Other 10 2 43 18 12 Total interest income 11,245 10,786 10,436 10,029 10,075 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,446 1,116 1,052 1,029 985 Borrowings 370 282 169 193 206 Total interest expense 1,816 1,398 1,221 1,222 1,191 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,429 9,388 9,215 8,807 8,884 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 375 375 425 550 400 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,054 9,013 8,790 8,257 8,484 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,085 1,129 1,101 980 1,023 Income from fiduciary activities 126 151 175 137 116 Net realized gains on sales of securities - 13 58 142 181 Gains on sales of loans, net - 15 - - - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 277 297 279 273 283 Other 112 392 161 162 151 Total other income 1,600 1,997 1,774 1,694 1,754 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,575 3,577 3,406 3,462 3,211 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,036 910 857 892 841 Foreclosed real estate 104 (26) 114 (19) 136 FDIC insurance assessment 83 87 86 92 94 Other 2,005 2,024 1,890 1,821 1,604 Total other expenses 6,803 6,572 6,353 6,248 5,886 INCOME BEFORE TAX 3,851 4,438 4,211 3,703 4,352 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 552 728 698 574 4,195 NET INCOME $ 3,299 $ 3,710 $ 3,513 $ 3,129 $ 157 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 0.03 Book Value per share $ 19.43 $ 18.49 $ 18.35 $ 18.45 $ 18.61 Tangible Book Value per share 17.58 16.62 16.47 16.56 16.71 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.12% 1.28% 1.23% 1.13% 0.05% Return on average equity (annualized) 11.02% 12.55% 12.25% 11.00% 0.52% Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 12.23% 13.94% 13.64% 12.25% 0.58% Net interest spread (fte) 3.33% 3.40% 3.40% 3.31% 3.44% Net interest margin (fte) 3.54% 3.57% 3.54% 3.46% 3.56% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99% 1.01% 1.04% 1.04% 1.00% Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10% 0.21% 0.10% 0.04% 0.28% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.13% 0.14% 0.16% 0.22% 0.32% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19% 0.20% 0.23% 0.28% 0.37%