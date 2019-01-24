24/01/2019 11:30:00

NUMBER ONE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION ISN’T WORKING

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most popular New Year’s resolution – to eat less and exercise more – is failing ageing Americans according to longevity expert Dr. William Cortvriendt, author of the best-selling book, Living a Century or More.

 

“Once we hit 50, we can’t afford to make diet and exercise resolutions that we can’t keep,” he said. “To live a long life, we must commit to – and never quit – the only resolution that really matters: keep moving without pain. Inflammation causes pain, and joint pain prevents us from moving.”

 

Cortrvriendt recommends a simple, three-step joint-support regimen:

 

  • Basic exercise

  • Fresh, unprocessed foods

  • Fatty acid supplementation

 

First, forget the false hope of the new gym membership. “Just start walking 30 minutes a day, and move up from there as you like,” he advised. “Daily movement is the single most important resolution we can make.”

 

Second, stop eating processed foods and non-grass-fed livestock. “Grain-based carbohydrates and meats inject Omega 6 fatty acids into our systems, which in themselves cause inflammation,” said Cortvriendt. “Better to eat fruits, vegetables, free-range chicken, grass-fed beef and wild-caught fish. A grain-fed, farm-raised salmon, for instance, isn’t much better than eating a fast-food burger.”

 

Third, avoid dangerous pain medications and surgeries by keeping the joints lubricated with fish oil supplements. “To reduce swelling and to slow down cartilage degradation, we need to balance our natural Omega 6 intake with Omega 3 fish oil supplements,” he said. “The correct fatty acid ratios are critical, and my research has shown that the most effective, wide-spectrum fish oils have been discovered in the New Zealand green-lipped mussel.”

 

Dr. Cortvriendt found that only the Dutch supplement company Synofit uses a proprietary cold-press liquification process to preserve the mussel’s nutritional integrity instead of the more common heat-based processing into powder. “Also, Synofit combines additional ingredients to complement the green-lipped mussel-based formula, including curcumin, blackcurrant leaf and the very rare furan fatty acids, to create a state-of-the-art anti-inflammatory supplement in one pill that you can take every day, with no side effects.”

 

Since the American Association of Osteopathic Surgeons determined that the standard joint-health supplement, glucosamine, is essentially ineffective, Dr. Cortvriendt searched for an alternative. “Synofit sales have outpaced glucosamine in Holland, proving its effectiveness for ageing adults who want to stay active longer, and live longer lives,” he said. “I took an interest in the company after seeing the results with my patients.”

 

Arthritis and joint pain are shortening millions of lives. Blood thinners complicate matters, NSAIDs harm intestines, and opioids are killing more people than car accidents. “A supplement like Synofit, combined with diet and exercise, can play a vital role in decreasing arthritis degradation and increasing longevity,” said Dr. Cortvriendt. “Pain is considered the ‘fifth vital sign,’ and is so common in our ageing society that we can no longer afford to merely mask the pain or treat the symptoms. We’re compelled to prevent pain with the best solutions science has to offer, and, most importantly, to just keep moving if we want to beat the odds and live to be 100.”

 

About Synofit

Glucosamine wasn’t working for Dutch entrepreneur Camiel Hofstee who was suffering from severe knee osteoarthritis. Then he met a veterinarian who spent 30 years developing a nutraceutical that virtually eliminated joint pain in injured Olympic jumping horses. After trying it himself, Camiel founded Synofit in 2009. Derived from green-lipped mussels, whose joint-health benefits were originally discovered by Maori tribes in New Zealand, this “secret formula” GLMax® supplement recently surpassed Dutch glucosamine sales. Synofit Premium is clinically proven to reduce pain more effectively than other Omega-3 fish oils, glucosamine and chondroitin because it reduces inflammation and arthritis. It is recommended for older adults taking blood thinners instead of NSAIDs, since Synofit Premium has virtually no side effects. As the only GLM supplement combining 100 percent of the non-heated mussel itself (including furan fatty acids, unique Omega-3 oils, specific proteins and glycosaminoglycans, Bio-CM100® Bio-Curcumin and blackcurrant leaf), it is now available in the U.S. in liquid capsule and pure liquid form. For more information please visit www.synofitusa.com.

Attachments

John Metzger

Synofit USA

303-641-1062

John@metzger.com

Author of the bestseller, "Living a Century or More," Dr. William Cortvriendt recommends a three-step joint-support regimen instead of the often ineffective "eat less/exercise more" resolution.

Dr. Cortvriendt found that the best source of Omega 3 fatty acids are derived in the cold-pressed green-lipped mussel from pristine New Zealand waters.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12:03 - Global Consortium, Inc., to supply $50,000 of product weekly to MJ Delivery company in Lake Tahoe area
11:33 - Topdanmark leverer bundlinje stort set som ventet - vækst skuffer
11:59 - Portfolio Update
11:55 - Interpace Diagnostics to Present at the Fifteenth Annual NobleCon
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
12:03 - Global Consortium, Inc., to supply $50,000 of product weekly to MJ Delivery company in Lake Tahoe area
11:33 - Topdanmark leverer bundlinje stort set som ventet - vækst skuffer
11:59 - Portfolio Update
11:55 - Interpace Diagnostics to Present at the Fifteenth Annual NobleCon
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Immunomedics, Inc.

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:03
Global Consortium, Inc., to supply $50,000 of product weekly to MJ Delivery company in Lake Tahoe area
11:59
Portfolio Update
11:55
Interpace Diagnostics to Present at the Fifteenth Annual NobleCon
11:50
Endeavour Silver Provides 2019 Production and Cost Guidance, Production Forecast 4.4-5.2 Million oz Silver and 46,200-52,200 oz Gold, for 8.1-9.4 Million oz Silver Equivalent
11:48
Net Asset Value(s)
11:44
Net Asset Value(s)
11:42
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11:40
Net Asset Value(s)
11:36
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 12:24:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-24 13:24:49 - 2019-01-24 12:24:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY