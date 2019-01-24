24/01/2019 19:46:24

Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Judy Mitzel has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Stockton Branch located at 2935 W. March Lane.

Mitzel brings over 40 years of Central Valley banking experience to Oak Valley. As Branch Manager, she will focus on business development and client relationship management. She will also oversee sales and day-to-day branch operations. Mitzel is currently a member of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, she travels with her husband; enjoys classic car shows, reading, and her grandkids.

“We are very excited to have Judy take the reins at our Stockton Branch. Her comprehensive experience in the banking industry will be a tremendous asset to the bank and she will be a great addition to the diverse team we have in Stockton,” stated Julie DeHart, SVP Retail Banking Group Manager.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact:         Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty

Phone:           (209) 848-BANK (2265)       

                       Toll Free (866) 844-7500

                       www.ovcb.com

OV-Logo.jpg

