PreCheck Health Services, Inc. to present at the 5th annual MedTech Monday conference

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreCheck Health Services, Inc. (OTC:HLTY), will be presenting at MedTech Monday in Costa Mesa California at the Avenue of the Arts next week on Monday the 28th of January.

This is the 5th annual MedTech Monday conference that provides Orange County with the latest medical device innovations, investment insights, biotech advancements, startups and discussions with industry leaders on the direction of the industry here in 2019 and beyond.

“We are excited to be presenting at this conference with many of the new innovative medical device companies in the market today. This gives us the opportunity to not only create sales channels for our device but to present to investment firms in the space which may be interested in funding our rollout of the new PC8B medical device.” stated Lawrence Biggs, the CEO of PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

To learn more about how the PreCheck Health Services “PC8B” medical device works, please view this excerpt from a training video for the device https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TEOwjMBTEE .

About PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

PreCheck Health Services Inc. is a Florida corporation focused on the exclusive U.S. distribution of a medical diagnostic device, the PC8B. The PC8B medical device is a powerful screening tool in managing patient’s health. Scientifically validated and FDA cleared, this medical device performs a range of tests that are covered and reimbursed by most insurance companies. The manufacturer holds multiple patents on the device and continues to evolve the technology. This system is non-invasive and combined with a fast ABI (Ankle Brachial Index) test, takes less than 8 minutes to complete an assessment. The system screens patients and provides physicians with insights to the patient’s health. By screening for certain biomarkers, the device provides indication of risk factors for certain chronic disease. Depending on the risk score for each factor, the physician will be able to determine the best course of action to resolve the patient’s condition, as well as motivate the patient to immediate action.

Connect with us: The Company’s website is: www.precheckhealthservices.com

Investor inquiries contact:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.

email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

P. 512-267-2430