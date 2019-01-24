24/01/2019 13:31:00

RGS Energy to Exhibit POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingles at The NAHB International Builders' Show® on February 19-21, 2019

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, has been invited to exhibit at The NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) being held February 19-21, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

IBS is the largest annual light construction show in the world and the largest component of Design & Construction Week®, the biggest residential construction show in North America. IBS brings together more than 1,500 top manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe. The event will showcase the latest and most in-demand products and services in 600,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

This year more than 80,000 building industry professionals, including builders, remodelers, distributers, subcontractors, land developers and financial service providers, from around the world are anticipated to attend Design & Construction Week®.

Attendees are invited to stop by RGS’ exhibitor booth #SU3947 to see and learn more about the patented technology behind the next generation POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 solar shingles, which received California Clean Energy Commission approval last week.

RGS Energy is actively seeking homebuilders interested in offering POWERHOUSE™ as part of their new communities.

To learn more about POWERHOUSE™, visit www.rgsenergy.com/powerhouse or call 877-RGS-PWRH.

About The NAHB International Builders' Show®

The NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) brings together more than 1,500 top manufacturers and suppliers from around the globe in 600,000 net square feet of exhibit space, showcasing the latest and most in-demand products and services. For more information about IBS, visit www.buildersshow.com.

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both

Managing Partner, CMA

Tel 1-949-432-7566

RGSE@cma.team

