Salt Lake City to Host Command Alkon’s Annual Spring TRAININGDAYS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will offer their annual Spring TRAININGDAYS Regional event. System users and administrators gather at these events to sharpen skills on system use and configuration and to review best practices for receiving maximum value from their systems. The training sessions, led by Command Alkon application and industry experts, will be held March 13-14, 2019, at the Embassy Suites South Jordan, Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We’re very excited to host our Spring TRAININGDAYS in the biggest little mountain town this year,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “Our live, focused, hands-on training environment enables users to interact face-to-face with application experts and industry peers. Our clients find value in having an environment dedicated to learning where they can focus on refining their skills as well as sharing knowledge with other system users.”

Attendees have the freedom to choose the courses they wish to attend and mix and match offerings across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, COMMANDqc, TrackIt, and HaulIt.

Registration fees are $750 per person for 1 day, and $1000 for 2 days. In addition to the wide array of classes to choose from, these fees also include lunch and drink breaks on each training day attended and laptops for hands-on classes.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration is available at https://commandalkon.com/event/salt-lake-city-trainingdays/.

Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future learning opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations.  Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

command alkon.jpg

