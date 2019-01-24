SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Former Shareholders of JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: Former stockholders and former owners of JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. (formerly traded as NASDAQ: JASO) stock and ADSs who sold between December 11, 2017 and July 16, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ja-solar-holdings-co-ltd-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that JA Solar shareholders were misled into accepting consideration from the Merger that was well below fair value for their JA Solar shares. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Proxy materials misrepresented and/or omitted material information that was necessary for Company shareholders to make an informed decision concerning whether to vote in favor of the Merger; (2) contrary to the representations in the Proxy, the Company already had plans to relist its shares in China prior to closing the Merger and its delisting from the NASDAQ; and (3) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in JA Solar you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com