SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Amdocs Limited

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A.. Amdocs Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violatio.. Amdocs’ Vindicia Integrates with Google Pay, Allowing O..

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: DOX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 22, 2019, Spruce Point Capital announced that it would issue a 10-year anniversary short-seller report on Amdocs. On January 23, 2019, on or about the market open, Spruce Point Capital issued a 128 pages report alleging questionable financials and accounting. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com