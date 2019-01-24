23/01/2019 23:06:56

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of First Data Corporation to Fiserv is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

First Data Corporation (“First Data” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FDC) stock prior to January 16, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale ofFirst Data to Fiserv (NASDAQGS: FISV). Under the terms of the transaction, First Data shareholders will receive 0.303 shares of Fiserv for each share of First Data stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/first-data-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The First Data merger investigation concerns whether the Board of First Data breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Fiserv is underpaying for First Data shares, thus unlawfully harming First Data shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

