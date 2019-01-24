24/01/2019 22:44:38

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Entegra Financial Corp. (“Entegra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: ENFC) stock prior to January 15, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Entegra to SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK). Under the terms of the transaction, Entegra shareholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial stock for each share of Entegra stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $22.36 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/entegra-financial-corp

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Entegra merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Entegra breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether SmartFinancial is underpaying for Entegra shares, thus unlawfully harming Entegra shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Regulatory news

22:44 ENFC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
16 Jan ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Postponement Of Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Conference Call
15 Jan ENFC
SmartFinancial, Inc. And Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Transformative Merger Of Equals
04 Jan ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
18 Oct ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
05 Oct ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
02 Oct ENFC
Entegra Bank Hires Greenville, South Carolina Market Executive
23 Jul ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Addition to the Executive Team
19 Jul ENFC
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
18 Jul ENFC
Entegra Bank Announces Approval for Asheville, North Carolina Branch

