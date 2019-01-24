24/01/2019 18:10:10

SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA

Related content
16:25 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: IMMU NVDA AXGN ALKS: The Law Offices..
01:58 - 
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Remi..
01:00 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Ko..
Related debate
25 Dec - 
@maegler Nej, USA har altid lukket 25. december. Heldig..
25 Dec - 
@alpenyt Jeg har egentlig ikke noget imod hverken Nvidi..
25 Dec - 
Det ligner en Fing-B pump and dum b graf :D

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against, NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, and indexed under 18-cv-07783, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired NVIDIA securities between August 10, 2017 through November 15, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials. 

If you are a shareholder who purchased NVIDIA securities between August 10, 2017, and November 15, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until February 19, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

NVIDIA is a computer technology company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. NVIDIA designs and sells graphics processing units (“GPUs”) and software, traditionally in the computer gaming market. NVIDIA’s business has since expanded to include GPUs used in connection with, inter alia, cryptocurrencies. NVIDIA’s business in the cryptocurrency market, infamous for its growth and volatility, became especially integral to investors.

Defendants represented to investors that NVIDIA could competently navigate the cryptocurrency market throughout the Class Period. For example, Defendants assured investors that NVIDIA and its executives are “masters at managing [the Company’s] channel” and “understand the channel very well,” despite analysts’ increasing qualms regarding NVIDIA’s inventory management in that market. NVIDIA also consistently downplayed the Company’s growing reliance on cryptocurrency-related sales, representing to investors that the cryptocurrency market made up little of NVIDIA’s revenue. Defendants also touted the strong demand for its computer gaming GPUs, assuring investors that NVIDIA’s computer gaming customer base would compensate for any decline in revenue from cryptocurrency-related sales.

NVIDIA’s shares began to trade at record highs as analysts digested these repeated assurances to investors. Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s senior executives were concurrently selling their own shares in significant amounts, including, inter alia, Jen-Hsun Huang (“Huang”), NVIDIA’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Huang sold 110,000 personally-held NVIDIA shares during the Class Period, profiting by over $18 million.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the NVIDIA’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA disclosed that its revenue would decline by over 7% for the fourth fiscal quarter, sharply cutting its revenue guidance. This was in marked contrast to the 17% growth Defendants had previously led investors to expect. NVIDIA blamed the poor financial results on lower demand from cryptocurrency-related purchasers, which resulted in an oversupplied inventory of midrange GPUs. This inventory of GPUs had stored up in the channel before cryptocurrency-related demand for NVIDIA’s GPUs rapidly declined.

On this news, NVIDIA shares declined by $57.69, or 28.5% over the next two trading sessions.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:10 NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
16:25 NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: IMMU NVDA AXGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
01:58 NVDA
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
01:00 NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, NVDA and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Jan NVDA
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Nvidia CEO – ‘China not an issue for us’
23 Jan XPO
Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XPO, YRCW, NVDA and DXC
22 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVDA, AGN, DXC and ALKS
19 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA
18 Jan NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
18 Jan NVDA
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
18:18 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.  - JASO
18:17 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sogou Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOGO
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
18:18 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.  - JASO
18:17 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sogou Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOGO
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Related stock quotes

Nvidia Corporation 157.30 5.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
18:21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
18:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.  - JASO
18:17
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sogou Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOGO
18:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ternium S.A. - TX
18:15
PURA Announces Home-Grown Hemp For EVERx In Deal With KALY and NOUV
18:15
Tyson Foods to Deliver 85 Tons of Food – More Than 685,000 Meals – to Help Federal Workers
18:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
18:11
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 18:39:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-24 19:39:16 - 2019-01-24 18:39:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY