SmartFinancial Reports $0.47 Earnings per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Performance Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $6.4 million in the quarter and ROAA increased to 1.17 percent.

Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) totaled $5.9 million in the quarter and net operating ROAA (non-GAAP) increased to 1.07 percent.

Noninterest expense to average assets of 2.84 percent, a decrease of 0.51 percentage points from a year ago.

Loan growth, excluding loans acquired from Foothills, at 10 percent annualized.

A 26.8 percent increase in total revenue, to $23.1 million in the the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with total revenue of $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Asset quality was outstanding with nonperforming assets to total assets of just 0.24 percent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial"; NASDAQ: SMBK), announced today net income available to common shareholders of $6.4 million in its fourth quarter of 2018, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $38 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share a year ago, which included $2.4 million of tax charges related to changes in tax law. On November 1, 2018, SmartFinancial completed the acquisition of Foothills Bancorp, Inc. and Foothills Bank & Trust, and this quarter includes two months of the results of the acquired companies. This quarter also included $1.3 million in pre-tax merger related expenses and $1.6 million in tax benefit related adjustments from director options that were previously exercised.

Billy Carroll stated, "We are extremely proud of our accomplishments in the fourth quarter and for the year. 2018 was our company's busiest yet. We converted two banks and closed on a third, but just as important was our continued strong organic growth that is building a great core bank. In addition, the announcement of our merger with Entegra Financial Corp. positions our company to take a transformative step in 2019. We are very excited about what the future holds."

SmartFinancial Chairman Miller Welborn concluded, "I've been very pleased with what our team has accomplished this year and the fourth quarter showed our continued positive trends on our financial performance. Closing the Foothills Bank deal during the quarter was a great addition to our Knoxville, TN market area, as well as the new talent we added to the team during the year, both of which will yield great upside in 2019. "

Fourth Quarter 2018 compared to Third Quarter 2018

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger expenses, and tax benefit related adjustments, totaled $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.

Net interest income to average assets of 3.90 percent for the quarter increased from 3.70 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income totaled $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income was positively impacted during the quarter by increases in earning asset balances and higher earning asset yields. Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 4.11 percent in the third quarter of 2018 to 4.29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher average loan balances, higher loan yields (including purchased loan accounting adjustments), and higher security yields, which was partially offset by increases in funding costs.

Provision for loan losses was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $302 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to increases in net loan growth. Annualized net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 remained at a very low level, just 0.04 percent of average loans compared to 0.06 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.3 million, or 0.46 percent of total loans, as of December 31, 2018 compared to $7.2 million, or 0.45 percent of total loans, as of September 30, 2018. There were $21.5 million net purchase discounts on $640.2 million of acquired loans as of December 31, 2018 compared to $19.5 million net purchase discounts on $558.0 million of acquired loans as of September 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.16 percent as of December 31, 2018, which remained unchanged from the prior quarter. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.24 percent as of December 31, 2018 compared to 0.33 percent as of September 30, 2018.

Noninterest income to average assets of 0.31 percent for the quarter decreased slightly from 0.36 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower gains on the sale of loans and other assets.

Noninterest expense to average assets of 2.84 percent for the quarter decreased from 2.90 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense totaled $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included $1.3 million in merger related charges, compared to $14.8 million in third quarter of 2018, which had $838 thousand in merger charges.

Income tax benefit was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included $1.6 million in tax benefit related adjustments. Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2018 was $1.3 million. Excluding the tax benefit, the company's effective tax rate was 26.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 23.2 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 compared to Fourth Quarter 2017

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $38 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger expenses, tax benefit related adjustments, and revaluation of deferred tax assets due to change in tax law, totaled $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net interest income to average assets of 3.90 percent for the quarter decreased from 4.09 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest income totaled $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, decreased from 4.63 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 4.29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily due to higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Provision for loan losses was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $442 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in provision was primarily due to increases in originated loan balances. Annualized net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 remained at a very low level, just 0.04 percent of average loans compared to net recoveries of 0.01 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.16 percent as of December 31, 2018, which increased slightly from 0.13 percent in the prior year. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.24 percent as of December 31, 2018 compared to 0.29 percent as of December 31, 2017.

Noninterest income to average assets of 0.31 percent for the quarter decreased from 0.42 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest expense to average assets of 2.84 percent for the quarter decreased from 3.35 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense totaled $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included $1.3 million in merger related charges, compared to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, which had $1.7 million in merger charges. The primary drivers of the increase in expense compared to the prior year were as a result of the Capstone, TN Bancshares, and Foothills mergers, which materially increased salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, amortization of intangibles, and other noninterest expense.

Income tax benefit was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which included $1.6 million in tax benefit related adjustments. Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.9 million, which included a $2.4 million revaluation of deferred tax assets due to change in tax law.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank, a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 and domiciled in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. SmartFinancial’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SMBK. SmartBank has 29 branch offices across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and acquisitions, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to SmartFinancial’s and SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings available to common shareholders; (ii) operating efficiency ratio; (iii) tangible common equity; and (iv) net operating return on average assets, in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings available to common shareholders excludes the following from net income available to common shareholders: securities gains and losses, merger related expenses, the effect of the December, 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of adjustments. The operating efficiency ratio excludes securities gains and losses and merger related expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Net operating return on average assets is annualized net operating income divided by GAAP total average assets. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized) Return on average assets 1.17 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.80 % 0.01 % Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.89 % 0.99 % Return on average shareholder equity 9.44 % 6.86 % 6.76 % 6.25 % 0.08 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 13.09 % 9.44 % 8.96 % 8.10 % 0.10 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP) 8.65 % 7.88 % 8.33 % 6.97 % 7.98 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 12.00 % 10.84 % 11.04 % 9.04 % 9.94 % Net interest income / average assets 3.90 % 3.70 % 4.03 % 3.93 % 4.09 % Yield on earning assets 5.34 % 5.02 % 5.34 % 5.02 % 5.20 % Yield on earning assets, TE 5.36 % 5.03 % 5.34 % 5.03 % 5.20 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.33 % 1.15 % 1.00 % 0.82 % 0.70 % Net interest margin 4.28 % 4.11 % 4.53 % 4.36 % 4.62 % Net interest margin, TE 4.29 % 4.11 % 4.54 % 4.36 % 4.63 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.42 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.84 % 2.90 % 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio 67.71 % 71.34 % 72.34 % 72.39 % 74.26 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.00 % 67.17 % 64.82 % 69.12 % 60.64 % Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets 1.36 % 1.23 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.16 % Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ - Net income, diluted 0.47 0.34 0.32 0.30 - Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP) 0.44 0.39 0.40 0.34 0.35 Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.39 0.39 0.34 0.34 Book value 20.31 19.74 19.48 18.6 18.46 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) 14.64 14.38 14.09 14.09 13.9 Common shares outstanding 13,934 12,750 12,705 11,234 11,153 SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Composition of Loans Real estate commercial owner occupied $ 372,030 $ 364,164 $ 360,294 $ 288,666 $ 281,297 non-owner occupied 487,551 400,275 385,536 375,028 361,691 Real estate commercial, total 859,581 764,439 745,830 663,694 642,988 Commercial & industrial 307,886 289,732 279,341 256,333 238,087 Real estate construction & development 187,868 166,089 179,361 142,702 135,409 Real estate residential 408,164 351,948 355,755 299,148 293,457 Other loans 13,728 12,986 15,148 12,380 13,317 Total loans $ 1,777,227 $ 1,585,194 $ 1,575,434 $ 1,374,257 $ 1,323,258 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data Nonperforming loans $ 2,856 $ 2,604 $ 1,730 $ 1,931 $ 1,764 Foreclosed assets 2,495 4,230 3,524 2,665 3,254 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,351 $ 6,834 $ 5,254 $ 4,595 $ 5,018 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 116 $ 369 $ 660 $ 40 $ 41 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.01 )% Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.44 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.33 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.29 % Acquisition accounting discounts on acquired loans $ 21,528 $ 19,500 $ 20,748 $ 16,323 $ 17,862 Accretion income on acquired loans 2,755 1,208 2,583 1,274 2,411 Capital Ratios Equity to Assets 12.44 % 12.27 % 12.00 % 11.87 % 11.96 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 9.29 % 9.25 % 8.98 % 9.26 % 9.28 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 9.29 % 9.25 % 8.98 % 9.26 % 9.28 % SmartFinancial, Inc.: Estimated 1 Estimated 1 Tier 1 leverage 9.47 % 9.26 % 9.82 % 9.59 % 10.48 % Common equity Tier 1 10.66 % 10.70 % 10.83 % 10.84 % 10.59 % Tier 1 capital 10.66 % 10.70 % 10.83 % 10.84 % 10.59 % Total capital 13.10 % 13.34 % 11.25 % 11.27 % 10.98 % SmartBank: Estimated 2 Tier 1 leverage 10.23 % 10.55 % 10.43 % 10.17 % 11.26 % Common equity Tier 1 11.52 % 11.99 % 11.41 % 11.12 % 10.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.52 % 11.99 % 11.41 % 11.12 % 10.90 % Total risk-based capital 11.95 % 12.40 % 11.83 % 11.56 % 11.30 % 1 Effective 9/30/18 the company files the FRY-9SP which does not include capital ratios 2 Ratios will be finalized with the filing of the quarterly Call Report

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) BALANCE SHEET Ending Balances December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 115,822 $ 130,104 $ 170,235 $ 96,710 $ 113,027 Securities available for sale 201,688 173,039 156,577 156,210 151,945 Other investments 11,499 10,736 8,273 7,808 6,431 Total loans 1,777,227 1,585,194 1,575,434 1,374,257 1,323,258 Allowance for loan losses (8,263 ) (7,156 ) (7,074 ) (6,477 ) (5,860 ) Loans, net 1,768,964 1,578,038 1,568,361 1,367,780 1,317,398 Premises and equipment 56,012 51,138 52,203 44,202 43,000 Foreclosed assets 2,495 4,230 3,524 2,665 3,254 Goodwill and other intangibles 79,034 68,254 68,449 50,660 50,837 Cash surrender value of life insurance 24,381 22,088 21,944 21,797 21,647 Other assets 14,514 13,320 12,666 12,593 13,232 Total assets $ 2,274,409 $ 2,050,946 $ 2,062,232 $ 1,760,425 $ 1,720,771 Liabilities Noninterest demand $ 319,861 $ 301,197 $ 301,318 $ 276,249 $ 220,520 Interest-bearing demand 311,482 267,146 246,942 278,965 231,644 Money market and savings 641,945 570,172 632,518 491,243 543,645 Time deposits 648,676 568,796 535,879 453,276 442,774 Total deposits 1,921,964 1,707,311 1,716,658 1,499,733 1,438,583 Repurchase agreements 11,756 16,786 18,635 15,968 24,055 FHLB & other borrowings 11,243 25,324 72,040 30,000 43,600 Subordinated debt 39,177 39,158 — — — Other liabilities 7,258 10,724 7,413 5,775 8,681 Total liabilities 1,991,398 1,799,304 1,814,745 1,551,476 1,514,919 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 13,934 12,750 12,705 11,234 11,152 Additional paid-in capital 231,851 208,999 208,513 174,981 174,009 Retained earnings 39,991 33,559 29,235 25,303 21,889 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,765 ) (3,666 ) (2,966 ) (2,569 ) (1,198 ) Total shareholders' equity 283,011 251,642 247,487 208,949 205,852 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,274,409 $ 2,050,946 $ 2,062,232 $ 1,760,425 $ 1,720,771

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 25,017 $ 21,572 $ 21,652 $ 18,228 $ 16,357 Investment securities and interest bearing due froms 1,574 1,326 1,198 1,049 770 Other interest income 180 170 144 101 117 Total interest income 26,771 23,068 22,993 19,378 17,244 Interest Expense Deposits 4,680 3,969 3,238 2,401 1,806 Repurchase agreements 9 11 11 13 15 FHLB and other borrowings 51 209 207 153 81 Subordinated Debt 584 19 — — — Total interest expense 5,324 4,208 3,455 2,567 1,902 Net interest income 21,447 18,861 19,538 16,811 15,342 Provision for loan losses 1,329 302 617 689 442 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,118 18,559 18,921 16,122 14,899 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 663 624 557 578 524 (Loss) gain on securities 2 — (1 ) — — Gain on sale of loans and other assets 251 493 327 325 366 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 162 144 121 146 304 Other noninterest income 601 570 579 406 387 Total noninterest income 1,679 1,831 1,583 1,455 1,581 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,871 7,934 7,649 7,176 6,272 Occupancy expense 1,610 1,638 1,522 1,533 1,217 FDIC premiums 209 158 317 102 150 Foreclosed asset expense 267 79 245 189 59 Marketing 246 228 215 185 167 Data processing 372 407 600 526 583 Professional expenses 908 922 918 898 602 Amortization of other intangibles 312 248 229 188 155 Service contracts 577 507 492 479 426 Merger expense 1,322 838 1,123 498 1,694 Other noninterest expense 1,966 1,800 1,968 1,448 1,242 Total noninterest expense 15,660 14,759 15,278 13,222 12,566 Earnings before income taxes 6,137 5,631 5,226 4,355 3,913 Income tax expense (benefit) (307 ) 1,305 1,295 940 3,875 Net income $ 6,444 $ 4,325 $ 3,931 $ 3,415 $ 38 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ - Diluted 0.47 0.34 0.32 0.30 - Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,535 12,719 12,201 11,211 10,552 Diluted 13,617 12,818 12,320 11,324 10,709

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets Loans $ 1,708,916 $ 25,019 5.81 % $ 1,577,222 $ 21,573 5.43 % $ 1,159,161 $ 16,362 5.60 % Investment securities and interest bearing due froms 214,310 1,666 3.08 % 232,041 1,361 2.33 % 131,215 781 2.36 % Federal funds and other 67,036 180 1.07 % 13,033 170 5.17 % 25,905 117 1.79 % Total interest-earning assets 1,990,262 26,865 5.36 % 1,822,296 23,104 5.03 % 1,316,281 17,260 5.20 % Non-interest-earning assets 193,952 198,215 171,879 Total assets $ 2,184,214 $ 2,020,511 $ 1,488,160 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 289,207 $ 562 0.77 % $ 239,220 $ 283 0.47 % $ 195,783 $ 213 0.43 % Money market and savings deposits 624,231 1,696 1.08 % 615,334 1,595 1.03 % 462,674 488 0.42 % Time deposits 616,296 2,422 1.56 % 564,945 2,091 1.47 % 398,142 1,105 1.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,529,734 4,680 1.21 % 1,419,499 3,969 1.11 % 1,056,599 1,806 0.68 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 10,661 9 0.33 % 17,694 11 0.27 % 20,226 15 0.29 % Subordinated debt 39,178 584 5.91 % 1,277 19 5.90 % — — — % Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 4,070 51 4.97 % 16,442 209 5.11 % 8,281 81 3.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,583,643 5,324 1.33 % 1,454,912 4,208 1.15 % 1,085,106 1,902 0.70 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 320,412 307,007 203,457 Other liabilities 9,275 8,529 15,302 Total liabilities 1,913,330 1,770,448 1,303,865 Shareholders’ equity 270,884 250,063 184,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,184,214 $ 2,020,511 $ 1,488,160 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 21,541 $ 18,896 $ 15,358 Interest rate spread 4.03 % 3.88 % 4.50 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 4.29 % 4.11 % 4.63 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.68 % 125.25 % 121.30 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 12.40 % 12.38 % 12.38 % 1 Taxable equivalent basis

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share data) Three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Operating Earnings Net income (GAAP) $ 6,444 $ 4,324 $ 3,931 $ 3,415 $ 38 Securities (gains) losses (2 ) — 1 — — Merger expenses 1,322 838 1,123 498 1,694 Tax charge related to change in tax law and tax benefit from director options previously exercised (1,600 ) — — — 2,440 Income tax effect of adjustments (256 ) (196 ) (211 ) (103 ) (506 ) Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 5,908 $ 4,966 $ 4,845 $ 3,810 $ 3,666 Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Diluted 0.43 0.39 0.39 0.34 0.34 Non-GAAP Return Ratios Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)1 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.89 % 0.99 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)2 13.09 % 9.44 % 8.96 % 8.10 % 0.10 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)3 8.65 % 7.88 % 8.33 % 6.97 % 7.98 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)4 12.00 % 10.84 % 11.04 % 9.04 % 9.94 % Operating Efficiency Ratio Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.71 % 71.34 % 72.31 % 72.39 % 74.22 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields — % (0.18 )% (0.11 )% (0.06 )% (0.09 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) 0.01 % — % (0.01 )% — % — % Adjustment for merger related costs (5.72 )% (3.99 )% (5.28 )% (2.71 )% (9.97 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.00 % 67.17 % 66.92 % 69.62 % 64.16 % Tangible Common Equity Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 283,011 $ 251,642 $ 247,487 $ 208,949 $ 205,852 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 79,034 68,254 68,449 50,660 50,837 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 203,977 $ 183,388 $ 179,036 $ 158,289 $ 155,015 Average Tangible Common Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 270,884 $ 250,063 $ 233,285 $ 221,711 $ 184,295 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 75,547 68,389 57,251 50,780 36,267 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 195,337 $ 181,674 $ 176,034 $ 170,931 $ 148,028 1 Net operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (non-GAAP) divided by average assets. 2 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (non-GAAP). 3 Net operating return on average shareholder equity (non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (non-GAAP) divided by average shareholder equity. 4 Net operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).