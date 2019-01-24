SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 4Q18 Earnings

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.27MM or $0.15/share for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the impact of one-time items, net income would have been $1.4MM or $0.17/share vs. $0.9MM or 0.11/share in 4Q17. For the full year 2018, preliminary earnings were $4.0MM or $0.47/ share, with core earnings of $4.8MM or $0.57/share vs. 2017 core of $3.8MM or $0.45/share.

“We are pleased to say we have completed the vast majority of the transformational change that we have been striving towards for several years at SouthCrest. During 2018 the Company continued to improve its efficiency, exited its loss share agreement, grew loans 10%, grew deposits 4% while maintaining its cost of deposit advantage versus peers, reduced wholesale borrowings by $10MM, and increased its Atlanta MSA concentrations in both loans (65%, up from 62% at YE 2017) and deposits (30%, up from 27% at YE 2017). We expect both trends to continue. In addition, 80% of the loan growth in 2018 was due to the increase in small business relationships. With this said, management is still focused on executing additional operational and financial improvements and finding ways to enhance overall shareholder value, including increasing our Atlanta presence.

“We are also proud to announce that we will be increasing the divided to $0.04/share in the first quarter of 2019. These dividends will be payable February 15, 2019 to holders of record on February 1, 2019.”

Total assets were up from 3Q at $550.5MM vs. $544.0MM in 3Q18, and up slightly vs. $545.4MM in 4Q17 even after the $10MM reduction in borrowings in the quarter.

Deposit balance growth was very strong even after excluding seasonal factors, sequentially up 6% from 3Q18, and continued to be well above internal projections. Total deposits were up 4.3% from 4Q17, with a 7% YOY increase in non-interest bearing deposits from the previous year.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank increased to 9.16%. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $6.57 per share. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the negative impact to TBV by OCI is -$0.38/share vs. -$0.55/share as of 3Q18. Excluding the OCI impact, TBV/share grew $0.12 during the quarter. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 8.42 million shares. In addition, the Company still retains a small deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to state taxes that totals approximately $0.07/fully converted share.

Asset quality ratios remained within a reasonable range during the quarter, with NPAs to assets moving down slightly to 0.92% from 1.11%, excluding the $540,000 of a former bank building in OREO. Including this building, 4Q18 NPAs/total assets were 1.02% of assets vs. 1.21% in 3Q18. Excluding the impact of the Bank buildings in OREO, OREO balances were just $281,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $ 360 $ 535 $ 479 $ 560 $ 633 Commercial Real Estate 1,669 1,667 1,696 1,776 1,819 Commercial Loans 368 341 370 454 401 Multi Family 30 28 28 27 20 Residential Mortgage 1,117 1,087 1,116 1,119 1,167 Consumer Loans 68 57 56 51 48 County/Municipal Loans 24 23 23 23 25 Loss Share Loans 81 80 79 70 64 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $ 99 $ 98 $ 48 $ 41 $ 65 Bank Owned CDs 7 6 6 7 7 Investment Securities 1,036 1,187 1,214 1,181 1,187 Total Interest Income $ 4,859 $ 5,109 $ 5,115 $ 5,311 $ 5,436 Total Interest Expense $ 393 $ 460 $ 506 $ 586 $ 728 Net Interest Income $ 4,466 $ 4,649 $ 4,609 $ 4,725 $ 4,708 Provision for Loan Losses 0 125 0 46 0 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,466 $ 4,524 $ 4,609 $ 4,679 $ 4,708 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $ 174 $ 168 $ 165 $ 169 $ 164 NSF/Overdraft Fees 393 350 334 350 396 Other Service Charges 63 64 63 62 65 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 266 262 280 273 260 Other Income (969 ) 227 125 316 172 Total Other Income $ (73 ) $ 1,071 $ 967 $ 1,170 $ 1,057 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $ 1,977 $ 1,948 $ 1,969 $ 1,889 $ 1,822 Employee Benefits 409 473 524 435 458 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 934 653 590 621 588 Professional Fees 154 161 156 305 136 Data Processing 488 480 489 485 476 Other Expense 825 883 832 693 724 Total Noninterest Expenses $ 4,787 $ 4,598 $ 4,560 $ 4,428 $ 4,204 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ (394 ) $ 997 $ 1,016 $ 1,421 $ 1,561 Income Taxes 4,192 197 210 319 289 Net Income $ (4,586 ) $ 800 $ 806 $ 1,102 $ 1,272

Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited) Assets Q4 2017﻿ Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $ 42,146 $ 24,603 $ 18,408 $ 14,189 $ 20,168 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 2,356 0 5,446 0 6,070 Bank Owned CDs 1,319 1,319 1,319 1,322 1,322 Investment Securities 165,203 182,569 169,924 166,632 162,936 Total Current Assets $ 211,024 $ 208,491 $ 195,097 $ 182,143 190,496 Loans Construction and Development $ 31,184 $ 31,475 $ 34,157 $ 43,113 $ 40,420 Commercial Real Estate 133,191 138,931 134,653 148,219 144,329 Commercial Loans 26,681 28,048 29,873 29,997 29,452 Multi Family 2,283 2,150 2,230 1,518 1,466 Residential Mortgage 87,001 92,973 92,346 88,357 94,199 Consumer Loans 3,304 5,738 3,361 2,143 2,579 County/Municipal Loans 2,771 2,511 2,480 2,459 2,438 Loss Share Loans 4,593 4,536 4,480 3,466 4,030 Total Loans $ 291,008 $ 306,362 $ 303,581 $ 319,272 $ 318,914 Allowance for Loss (2,820 ) (3,028 ) (3,037 ) (3,060 ) (3,042 Net Loans $ 288,188 $ 303,334 $ 300,544 $ 316,212 $ 315,872 OREO 2,760 2,697 879 720 821 FDIC Indemnification 112 112 112 0 0 BOLI 21,359 21,490 21,640 21,773 21,909 Fixed Assets, net 9,915 10,166 9,970 9,733 9,511 Intangible Assets 242 197 152 126 116 Other Assets 11,754 13,228 12,880 13,365 11,759 Total Assets $ 545,354 $ 559,715 $ 541,274 $ 544,072 $ 550,484 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $ 99,906 $ 95,714 $ 97,587 $ 88,768 $ 106,821 Interest Bearing Demand 73,555 76,198 81,262 64,684 62,829 Celebration Checking 102,368 105,247 105,358 101,474 99,694 Money Market Accts 29,699 29,673 30,402 47,286 55,836 Savings 43,147 44,030 43,862 44,139 43,574 CDs Less Than $100k 59,273 57,827 57,600 57,349 56,864 CDs Greater than $100k 36,723 37,232 30,477 34,795 38,007 Total Deposits $ 444,671 $ 445,921 $ 446,548 $ 438,495 $ 463,625

Other Liabilities 7,067 1,639 1,874 2,115 1,493 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 40,000 59,666 40,000 50,641 30,000 Total Liabilities $ 491,738 $ 507,226 $ 488,422 $ 491,251 $ 495,118 Total Equity 53,616 52,489 52,852 52,821 55,366 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 545,354 $ 559,715 $ 541,274 $ 544,072 $ 550,484

Ratios Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 ROAA -0.84 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.81 % 0.93 % ROAE -7.81 % 6.03 % 6.12 % 8.35 % 9.40 % NPAs/Assets (Core) 1.05 % 0.99 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 0.92 % Est. T1 Leverage (Bank) 8.27 % 8.42 % 8.56 % 8.94 % 9.16 % Total Common Equiv. Shares 8,413,372 8,413,372 8,413,372 8,421,992 8,421,992 NIM 3.68 % 3.83 % 3.73 % 3.78 % 3.79 % Cost of Deposits 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.44 % Loan/Deposit 65.3 % 68.3 % 68.0 % 72.5 % 68.8 % Employees 115 116 115 110 106