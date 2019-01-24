24/01/2019 14:50:56

SYMPHONY TALENT RELEASES CASE STUDY OF EXCEPTIONAL RESULTS FOR UCLA HEALTH AFTER DEPLOYING GOOGLE CLOUD TALENT SOLUTION

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today released a case study describing how its client, UCLA Health, improved its candidate experience by leveraging the power of the Google Cloud Talent Solution on its career site.

The case study illustrates how UCLA Health achieved a 36 percent reduction on job search bounce rates and 30 percent fewer multiple search results page views in just under eight weeks following the migration of its career site’s search capabilities to the Google Cloud Talent Solution.  Since going live with Symphony Talent’s career site platform integration with the Google Cloud Talent Solution, UCLA Health has seen a 49 percent reduction in time spent on job search and a 12 percent lift in conversion rates from job search as compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.

“Data consistently shows us that career site visitors spend a great deal of time wading through pages of job search results, which can lead to candidate abandonment,” said Roopesh Nair, president and CEO, Symphony Talent.  In only a few weeks, UCLA Health was able to make an impactful change to its candidate experience by deploying the Google Cloud Talent Solution to elevate its job search and candidate matching capabilities.”

Designed to support enterprise talent acquisition technology and evolve with an organization’s growing needs, the Google Cloud Talent Solution returns enhanced search results for candidates that account for the role level, jargon, abbreviations and acronyms, and misspellings. In addition, the job search capability leverages machine learning, so the results will continue to improve over time.

“Reinventing our careers site to be relevant and engaging to candidates was needed, but in today’s experience-centric environment, it was just table stakes,” noted Robin Epstein Ludewig, Senior Director Talent Acquisition and Workforce Planning, UCLA Health. “Combining the power of the Google Cloud Talent Solution with Symphony Talent’s data-driven, experience-focused solutions took UCLA Health’s career website to a new level of optimization with a more personalized experience and career site search results that are significantly improved.”

The entire case study, released by Symphony Talent, is available here.

About Symphony TalentSymphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative and marketing technology to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters.  Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

