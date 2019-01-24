24/01/2019 14:42:35

Tech Mahindra and WSJ. Custom Studios Announce the Development of ‘The Efficacy Index’ at Davos 2019

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has signed a new, three-year extension to its relationship with The Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Tech Mahindra and WSJ. Custom Studios - the content-marketing arm of The Wall Street Journal’s advertising division - announced that they will be launching a new campaign called ‘The Efficacy Index.’ This new platform will be developed using Dow Jones’ proprietary VentureSource tool and is designed to provide business leaders with critical insights on next-generation-investment tools. It will be a first-of-its-kind index that will provide insights on transformation efficiency and effectiveness.

“Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal’s relationship with Tech Mahindra goes from strength to strength,” said William Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “Through this partnership with The Wall Street Journal, we will be telling Tech Mahindra’s brand story to our global audience of decision makers. This will happen via a series of insightful and compelling campaigns and through our development of ‘The Efficacy Index,’ which is designed to drive real engagement with our readership.”

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “I am excited to refresh our partnership with The Wall Street Journal and address newer dimensions of insights and communities for business leaders globally. In these times of fragility and disruption, critical insights can have a huge impact on strategic decisions. I believe ‘The Efficacy Index,’ the first-of-its-kind by any global enterprise, will help identify the next-generation-disruptive tools that can transform the business.”

Launching this year, ‘The Efficacy Index’ will be anchored by an in-depth study of how companies are currently navigating digital transformation. It is designed to provide business leaders with actionable insights relating to the evolving financial services and investment sectors.

Rolled out over the course of 2019 and beyond, the findings and insights will be delivered via a series of videos, white papers and articles, housed on a dedicated Tech Mahindra web property on The Wall Street Journal.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 118,390+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 930 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

For further information on Dow Jones, please contact:

toby.doman@dowjones.com

For further information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Tuhina.pandey@TechMahindra.com

Dow Jones NEW (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
15:10 - Registration opens for annual Ladders and Laces 5K on April 28
15:09 - Net Asset Value(s)
15:07 - Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Launches Cannabis Law Group
15:02 - Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
15:10 - Registration opens for annual Ladders and Laces 5K on April 28
15:09 - Net Asset Value(s)
15:07 - Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Launches Cannabis Law Group
15:02 - Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:10
Registration opens for annual Ladders and Laces 5K on April 28
15:09
Net Asset Value(s)
15:07
Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Launches Cannabis Law Group
15:02
Marketing and Brand Expert, Jerome Conlon, Added to the Token Name Service Team
14:59
The Avangrid Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Holberton School New Haven for Academic and Community Advancement
14:50
SYMPHONY TALENT RELEASES CASE STUDY OF EXCEPTIONAL RESULTS FOR UCLA HEALTH AFTER DEPLOYING GOOGLE CLOUD TALENT SOLUTION
14:49
Golden Developing Solutions Issues Letter to Shareholders
14:44
Net Asset Value(s)
14:42
7500 Full Time Hires Forecasted by J.D. Irving, Limited in Canada and the US (2019-2021)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 15:30:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-24 16:30:44 - 2019-01-24 15:30:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY