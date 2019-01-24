Tech Mahindra and WSJ. Custom Studios Announce the Development of ‘The Efficacy Index’ at Davos 2019

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has signed a new, three-year extension to its relationship with The Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Tech Mahindra and WSJ. Custom Studios - the content-marketing arm of The Wall Street Journal’s advertising division - announced that they will be launching a new campaign called ‘The Efficacy Index.’ This new platform will be developed using Dow Jones’ proprietary VentureSource tool and is designed to provide business leaders with critical insights on next-generation-investment tools. It will be a first-of-its-kind index that will provide insights on transformation efficiency and effectiveness.

“Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal’s relationship with Tech Mahindra goes from strength to strength,” said William Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. “Through this partnership with The Wall Street Journal, we will be telling Tech Mahindra’s brand story to our global audience of decision makers. This will happen via a series of insightful and compelling campaigns and through our development of ‘The Efficacy Index,’ which is designed to drive real engagement with our readership.”

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “I am excited to refresh our partnership with The Wall Street Journal and address newer dimensions of insights and communities for business leaders globally. In these times of fragility and disruption, critical insights can have a huge impact on strategic decisions. I believe ‘The Efficacy Index,’ the first-of-its-kind by any global enterprise, will help identify the next-generation-disruptive tools that can transform the business.”

Launching this year, ‘The Efficacy Index’ will be anchored by an in-depth study of how companies are currently navigating digital transformation. It is designed to provide business leaders with actionable insights relating to the evolving financial services and investment sectors.

Rolled out over the course of 2019 and beyond, the findings and insights will be delivered via a series of videos, white papers and articles, housed on a dedicated Tech Mahindra web property on The Wall Street Journal.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 118,390+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 930 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

For further information on Dow Jones, please contact:

toby.doman@dowjones.com

For further information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Tuhina.pandey@TechMahindra.com