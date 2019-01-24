24/01/2019 13:30:00

Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%

BUENA, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced it has received approval of the Company’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%.  This is Teligent’s first approval of 2019, and its thirty-third approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

Based on recent IQVIA data from November 2018, the total addressable market for this product is approximately $70.5 million. Teligent plans to launch this product in January of 2019.

“The first approval of 2019 is an important one for Teligent as we continue on our growth trajectory,’’ commented Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO of the Company. 

Mr. Grenfell-Gardner continued, “We now have thirty-eight topical generic pharmaceutical products in the US portfolio, in addition to our four US injectable products.”

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact

Damian Finio

Teligent, Inc.

856-336-9117

www.teligent.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “should” or words of similar meaning. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to meet current or future regulatory requirements in connection with existing or future ANDAs; our inability to achieve profitability; our failure to obtain FDA approvals as anticipated; our inability to execute and implement our business plan and strategy; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors; and our inability to complete successfully future product acquisitions.  These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Teligent, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Teligent, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Teligent.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
13:31 - RGS Energy to Exhibit POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingles at The NAHB International Builders' Show® on February 19-21, 2019
13:30 - Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Additional Share Repurchase Program
13:30 - Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%
13:28 - PreCheck Health Services, Inc. to present at the 5th annual MedTech Monday conference
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
13:31 - RGS Energy to Exhibit POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingles at The NAHB International Builders' Show® on February 19-21, 2019
13:30 - Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Additional Share Repurchase Program
13:30 - Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%
13:28 - PreCheck Health Services, Inc. to present at the 5th annual MedTech Monday conference
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:40
BEMG Subsidiary Get Credit Healthy Partners With Supplier of Rental Vehicles to Lyft & Uber
13:31
RGS Energy to Exhibit POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingles at The NAHB International Builders' Show® on February 19-21, 2019
13:30
Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Additional Share Repurchase Program
13:30
Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP, 0.05%
13:28
PreCheck Health Services, Inc. to present at the 5th annual MedTech Monday conference
13:24
SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 4Q18 Earnings
13:15
Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year
13:13
Net Asset Value(s)
13:10
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for First Data, IDEXX Laboratories, CMS Energy, Worthington Industries, Triumph Group, and Cara Therapeutics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 13:56:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-24 14:56:25 - 2019-01-24 13:56:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY