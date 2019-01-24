24/01/2019 16:22:48

Tidewater Vice President to Serve on Delaware EPSCoR Committee

DOVER, Del., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Patrick, Vice President and General Manager of Tidewater Utilities, Inc. has been appointed to the Delaware State Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) committee in partnership with the University of Delaware. Also appointed to the committee and representing the water sector is Jerry Esposito, former President of Tidewater Utilities, Inc.   

Messrs. Patrick and Esposito will serve in an advisory capacity to provide guidance to improve the security and quality of Delaware’s water resources and facilitate positive change in identifying Delaware as a model of progressive change in the water industry.

Other participants in the program are Delaware State University, Delaware Technical and Community College and Wesley College. Each educational institution will partner with the public and private sector to create jobs, reinforce physical, cyber and operational security, develop workforce training programs and conduct research. EPSCoR has been awarded $19.3 million over five years to research and develop new technologies and policy, provide education and training and enhance infrastructure that supports solutions derived by activities of this program.

“As a long time steward of Delaware’s water resources, Tidewater is honored to lend leadership and guidance to the EPSCoR committee,” said Bruce O’Connor, President, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. “Working cooperatively, we can assess vulnerabilities and develop best practices to protect Delaware’s coastal environment and ensure water quality for future generations.”

Tidewater, a subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), provides a wide range of water and wastewater services including consulting, contract operations and maintenance, and bulk water supply. For more information about Tidewater, visit www.tuiwater.com

Media Contacts:

Tina Gardner, Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

tgardner@tuiwater.com 302-734-7500 or

Bernadette M. Sohler, Middlesex Water Company

bsohler@middlesexwater.com  (732) 638-7549

