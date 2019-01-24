Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 distributions. The following table summarizes the federal income tax treatment of the distributions on its common shares as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099 – DIV.

Common Stock CUSIP (91325V108) Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Per Share Nondividend Distribution Per Share 12/29/17 1/12/18 $0.6000 $0.3823 $0.2177 3/30/18 4/13/18 $0.6000 $0.3823 $0.2177 6/29/18 7/13/18 $0.6000 $0.3823 $0.2177 9/28/18 10/15/18 $0.6000 $0.3823 $0.2177 Total $ 2.40 $ 1.53 $ 0.87

Ordinary dividend per share is non-qualified dividend income. The distribution paid on January 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2018 will be reported for federal income tax purposes in 2019.

The Ordinary Dividend Per Share will also be reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, as Section 199A Dividends. Proposed Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that stockholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Stockholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Director of Finance & Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com