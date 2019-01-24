24/01/2019 21:20:45

Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent

Related content
22 Jan - 
Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in the Credit ..
10 Jan - 
Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP..
19 Dec - 
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 20..

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) has approved an increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $0.80 per share to $0.90 per share, effective with the quarterly dividend the Board has declared to be payable on March 5, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2019. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero’s common stock to $3.60 per share.

As a reminder, Valero will host a conference call on January 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations. Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,400 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982

Karen Ngo, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-4574

Tom Mahrer, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-1953

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

Valero_Color_Stacked.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:20 VLO
Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent
22 Jan VLO
Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit
10 Jan VLO
Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Completion of Merger
19 Dec VLO
Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on January 31, 2019
10 Dec PM
Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin' Brands Group — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019
06 Nov VLO
Jay Browning to Retire as Valero Executive Vice President and General Counsel January 1, 2019; Jason Fraser to Assume General Counsel Position
05 Nov VLO
Valero Announces Approval of Diamond Green Diesel Plant Expansion
01 Nov PM
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Valero Energy, Philip Morris International, Lennar, TOTAL S.A, Washington Prime Group, and Jack In The Box — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
31 Oct VLO
Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock
25 Oct VLO
Valero Energy Partners LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
21:30 - Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call on February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
21:30 - Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2018 Quarter and Year
21:28 - 22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.
21:22 - Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21:30 - Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call on February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
21:30 - Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2018 Quarter and Year
21:28 - 22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.
21:22 - Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
5
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30

Related stock quotes

Valero Energy Corporatio.. 78.95 -1.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:30
Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the December 31, 2018 Quarter and Year
21:30
Charles & Colvard to Host Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Conference Call on February 7, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET
21:28
22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against 22nd Century Group, Inc.
21:22
Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21:21
DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.
21:20
Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
21:15
SPX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results and Present 2019 Financial Guidance on February 14th
21:14
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends, Increasing Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Rate 31.6%

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 21:48:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-24 22:48:37 - 2019-01-24 21:48:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY