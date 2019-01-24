24/01/2019 18:00:00

Vantagepoint ai on the Cover of Beyond Business Top 10 Companies Beyond Business Transformation

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantagepoint ai, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders, has been selected as the featured cover story on the Top 10 Companies Beyond Business Transformation list.

The Top 10 Companies Beyond Business Transformation list highlights companies who are transforming the business landscape and going above and beyond. Vantagepoint ai was chosen as the featured cover story thanks to its dedication to empowering traders daily for the past four decades.

As the world’s first artificial intelligence software available on personal computers, Vantagepoint has truly transformed the entire trading industry. Founder Louis B. Mendelsohn developed the technology during a time when there was no internet or cell phones and floppy disks were just invented.

Since then, the company has onboarded a strong Research and Development team and has invested millions over the years into continued updates to the software to maintain it’s up to 86% proven accuracy. “With nearly four-decades and more than $10 million dollars of research and development invested, we take immense pride in helping traders preserve their hard-earned capital and empowering them to create real wealth,” said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai.

Today, Vantagepoint Software reviews hundreds of markets and is helping nearly 30,000 traders in 120 countries all over the world to make profitable, confident trading decisions with the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks, beyond anything the human brain can do on its own.

For the full story and free demo of Vantagepoint Software, visit: https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com or call 800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint ai

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint ai, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and Cryptocurrencies with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint’s patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Rowe

Communications Specialist

8139730496

AndrewR@vantagepointsoftware.com

VPLogoBluenoicon.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
17
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
09:16
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
13
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
18:18 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.  - JASO
18:17 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sogou Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOGO
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
18:21 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
18:18 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.  - JASO
18:17 - SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sogou Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOGO
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
TAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
3
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
18:21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
18:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.  - JASO
18:17
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sogou Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOGO
18:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ternium S.A. - TX
18:15
PURA Announces Home-Grown Hemp For EVERx In Deal With KALY and NOUV
18:15
Tyson Foods to Deliver 85 Tons of Food – More Than 685,000 Meals – to Help Federal Workers
18:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
18:11
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 18:39:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-24 19:39:46 - 2019-01-24 18:39:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY