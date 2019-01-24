Vantagepoint ai on the Cover of Beyond Business Top 10 Companies Beyond Business Transformation

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantagepoint ai, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders, has been selected as the featured cover story on the Top 10 Companies Beyond Business Transformation list.

The Top 10 Companies Beyond Business Transformation list highlights companies who are transforming the business landscape and going above and beyond. Vantagepoint ai was chosen as the featured cover story thanks to its dedication to empowering traders daily for the past four decades.

As the world’s first artificial intelligence software available on personal computers, Vantagepoint has truly transformed the entire trading industry. Founder Louis B. Mendelsohn developed the technology during a time when there was no internet or cell phones and floppy disks were just invented.

Since then, the company has onboarded a strong Research and Development team and has invested millions over the years into continued updates to the software to maintain it’s up to 86% proven accuracy. “With nearly four-decades and more than $10 million dollars of research and development invested, we take immense pride in helping traders preserve their hard-earned capital and empowering them to create real wealth,” said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai.

Today, Vantagepoint Software reviews hundreds of markets and is helping nearly 30,000 traders in 120 countries all over the world to make profitable, confident trading decisions with the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks, beyond anything the human brain can do on its own.

For the full story and free demo of Vantagepoint Software, visit: https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com or call 800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint ai

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint ai, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and Cryptocurrencies with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint’s patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Rowe

Communications Specialist

8139730496

AndrewR@vantagepointsoftware.com