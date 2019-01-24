Willis Re International appoints Brian Shea as Head of Strategic and Financial Analysis

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson, the leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has announced the appointment of Brian Shea as Managing Director and Head of Strategic and Financial Analysis for Willis Re International.

Effective 1 January 2019, Shea will continue to be based in London, and will report to Willis Re International CEO Tony Melia.

In his new role, Shea will work closely Willis Re’s existing financial advisory, rating agency and regulatory team to advise clients on strategic and capital management issues and deliver effective solutions based on advanced analytical insights.

Shea will also focus on the further development of Willis Re’s structured life, non-life, and alternative markets offerings, and the fostering of a more holistic capital advisory framework.

Shea joined Willis Towers Watson in 2015 as Head of Willis Towers Watson Securities Europe. He has 26 years’ experience in the insurance industry, including appointments as Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at SCOR and Head of the European Insurance Equity Research team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Melia said: “Gaining a deep understanding of each client’s strategic and financial strengths and challenges is critical to determining the capital management and risk transfer solutions most appropriate to their business needs and goals. I am delighted to welcome Brian to Willis Re International. His extensive experience, expertise, and high-level relationships will take our client offering to an even higher level.

“Brian brings a valuable new dimension to understanding and advising clients on how to best achieve their objectives, which will further empower Willis Re to deliver the best solutions to its clients.”

Shea said: “I am excited about taking on this new role. Willis Re has a fantastic analytical competence and market standing, which my background and experience should complement. I look forward to working with my colleagues and interacting with Willis Re’s clients.”

