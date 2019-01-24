24/01/2019 09:00:00

Willis Re International appoints Brian Shea as Head of Strategic and Financial Analysis

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Re, the reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson, the leading global advisory, broking and solutions company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has announced the appointment of Brian Shea as Managing Director and Head of Strategic and Financial Analysis for Willis Re International.

Effective 1 January 2019, Shea will continue to be based in London, and will report to Willis Re International CEO Tony Melia.

In his new role, Shea will work closely Willis Re’s existing financial advisory, rating agency and regulatory team to advise clients on strategic and capital management issues and deliver effective solutions based on advanced analytical insights.

Shea will also focus on the further development of Willis Re’s structured life, non-life, and alternative markets offerings, and the fostering of a more holistic capital advisory framework.

Shea joined Willis Towers Watson in 2015 as Head of Willis Towers Watson Securities Europe. He has 26 years’ experience in the insurance industry, including appointments as Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at SCOR and Head of the European Insurance Equity Research team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Melia said: “Gaining a deep understanding of each client’s strategic and financial strengths and challenges is critical to determining the capital management and risk transfer solutions most appropriate to their business needs and goals. I am delighted to welcome Brian to Willis Re International. His extensive experience, expertise, and high-level relationships will take our client offering to an even higher level.

“Brian brings a valuable new dimension to understanding and advising clients on how to best achieve their objectives, which will further empower Willis Re to deliver the best solutions to its clients.”

Shea said: “I am excited about taking on this new role. Willis Re has a fantastic analytical competence and market standing, which my background and experience should complement. I look forward to working with my colleagues and interacting with Willis Re’s clients.”

About Willis Re

One of the world's leading reinsurance brokers, Willis Re is known for its world-class analytics capabilities, which it combines with its reinsurance expertise in a seamless, integrated offering that can help clients increase the value of their businesses. Willis Re serves the risk management and risk transfer needs of a diverse, global client base that includes all of the world's top insurance and reinsurance carriers as well as national catastrophe schemes in many countries around the world. The broker's global team of experts offers services and advice that can help clients make better reinsurance decisions and negotiate optimum terms. For more information, visit willisre.com.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com

Contacts:

Media

Annie Roberts: +44 20 3124 7080 | Annie.Roberts@willistowerswatson.com

Investors

Rich Keefe: +1 215 246 3961 | Rich.Keefe@willistowerswatson.com

