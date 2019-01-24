24/01/2019 21:22:08

Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo

Hagerstown, MD, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) announced today that Jeff Bearden has been appointed as an Officer and Director of Yaboo.  In addition, the Company also announced that it will be focusing now on technology related enterprises.

Jeff Bearden has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector. He is CEO of a private tech consulting firm that provides services to the government sector as well as Fortune 1000 customers. His various projects include Synergy Corp, where he is the Chairman and CEO. 

For more information, please call 240-288-1500 or email info@synrgycorp.com. 

Safe Harbor:

This announcement is for informational purposes only.  The information contained herein is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of any of the companies mentioned in this announcement as defined under the Securities Act of 1933.  Potential investors should carefully read all public filings that the Company has filed or will file with OTC Markets Group, Inc., and with other reliable information services.  Prior to making any investment, investors should always consult with a licensed financial advisor and legal professional to determine if the investment is suitable for you. This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").  All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement or graphic that may project, indicate, or imply future results, events, performance, or achievements.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "projects", "believes", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "plan", "could", "estimate", or "anticipate", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. Given the risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Investors seeking to make an investment in penny stocks, buy stocks or funds, or make a stock investment to diversify a portfolio, should carefully evaluate and review all available information about the company and its principals.  Investing in the stock market based upon investment news or stock quote trends involves a high degree of risk and is not considered to be a safe investment such as investing in a money market account.  Investors should consult with your financial advisor before making any decision related to a money investment.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
09:16
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
15
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
14
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
21:22 - Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21:21 - DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.
21:20 - Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent
21:15 - Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21:22 - Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21:21 - DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.
21:20 - Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent
21:15 - Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation (MKL)
5
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:22
Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo
21:21
DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.
21:20
Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend by 12.5 Percent
21:15
SPX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results and Present 2019 Financial Guidance on February 14th
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
21:14
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividends, Increasing Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Rate 31.6%
21:10
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Operating Results Conference Call
21:10
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing of Oral Liquid Product Candidate ET-104
21:08
LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 January 2019 21:44:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-24 22:44:28 - 2019-01-24 21:44:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY