Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) Announces That Jeff Bearden Has Been Appointed as Officer and Director of Yaboo

Hagerstown, MD, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Yaboo, Inc., (YBIN) announced today that Jeff Bearden has been appointed as an Officer and Director of Yaboo. In addition, the Company also announced that it will be focusing now on technology related enterprises.

Jeff Bearden has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector. He is CEO of a private tech consulting firm that provides services to the government sector as well as Fortune 1000 customers. His various projects include Synergy Corp, where he is the Chairman and CEO.

For more information, please call 240-288-1500 or email info@synrgycorp.com.

Safe Harbor:

