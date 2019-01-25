25/01/2019 01:33:23

Almaden Files Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) announces that the independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project located in Puebla State, Mexico (the "FS"), has been filed on SEDAR. A summary of findings from the FS was announced in Almaden’s press release issued December 11, 2018. The full report, prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services (“MMTS”), can be viewed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

The independent qualified persons responsible for preparing the FS are Tracey Meintjes, P.Eng. and Jesse Aarsen, P.Eng. of MMTS, Kris Raffle, P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Gary Giroux, P.Eng. of Giroux Consultants Ltd., and Clara Balasko, PE and Edward Wellman, PE, PG, CEG of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., all of whom act as independent consultants to the Company, are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Morgan Poliquin”          

Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor the NYSE MKT have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release which has been prepared by management.

Contact Information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Tel. 604.689.7644

Email: info@almadenminerals.com

https://www.almadenminerals.com/

Imagotipo_almaden.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
40
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
20
22 Jan
DANSKE
Det kan jo aldrig falde tilbage på en bank eller dens aktionærer at der er en flok institionelle inv..
18
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
18
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
18
24 Jan
VWS
Vestas introduces EnVentus – Vestas' innovative modular platform, starting with two new industry-lea..
15
23 Jan
VELO
VELOXIS er vækstet 100 % i 2018 og det er før godkendelsen, Veloxis kan følges hver uge på deres sal..
15
22 Jan
CHEMM
@Aimpoint, det kan sagtens være at du er en sand regnemester. Jeg regner sådan her. 50% vækst de næs..
15
22 Jan
GOMX
Update fra SASg i morges: 29 customers signed with expected annualised revenues of $10 - $12M from 1..
14
23 Jan
VELO
Undrer mig lidt over alle os småinvestorer ligger og leger pyramidespil.   Ordrestørrelsen på dagens..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
02:00 - HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
02:00 - HEXO Corp annonce le prix de son offre publique d’actions ordinaires
01:37 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:33 - Almaden Files Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Mexico
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
02:00 - HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
02:00 - HEXO Corp annonce le prix de son offre publique d’actions ordinaires
01:37 - Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:33 - Almaden Files Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Mexico
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Advances Development of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine
2
Fastbase Inc. Pre-IPO.: Invitation to Buy Shares in The Largest Extension to Google Analytics
3
Inspirata Join Global Thought-Leaders in Pathology and Diagnostics at ‘Frontiers in Laboratory Medicine 2019’ in Birmingham, January 29-30
4
Landmark 100,000 affordable homes initiative for Ghana moves forward
5
Study Reveals Innovation and Cost Control Are Key Drivers of Cloud Communications Adoption in Europe

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
HEXO Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares
01:37
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:33
Almaden Files Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Mexico
01:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
01:20
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:20
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, SOGO and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:19
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 January 2019 02:31:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190121.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-25 03:31:51 - 2019-01-25 02:31:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY