ALYI To Feature Latest Hemp Energy Developments With Hemp Farming Legal Under 2018 Farm Act In Online Presentation Next Week

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced management plans to publish an online corporate wide update next week on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019. In addition to including an update on Revolt Electric Motorcycles, the update will include the latest on the company’s hemp energy developments in light of the recent legalization of hemp farming in the United States under the 2018 Farm Act.  The presentation will include more details on the $1.5 million in Revolt Electric Motorcycle orders pending the completion of a pilot test of the motorcycles. Management anticipates completing the test and receiving client sign-off any day now. The presentation will be published on the company’s website.

Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC - ALYI) is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products are released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.  

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

