Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Cigna, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Synchrony Financial, Global Medical REIT, Investors Real Estate Trust, and CPI Card Group — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET), and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 23rd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

CIGNA CORPORATION (CI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cigna's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cigna reported revenue of $11,457.00MM vs $10,489.00MM (up 9.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.18 vs $2.25 (up 41.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cigna reported revenue of $41,616.00MM vs $39,668.00MM (up 4.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.92 vs $7.31 (up 22.02%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $17.00 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1,026.50MM vs $859.10MM (up 19.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.48 vs $0.35 (up 322.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $3,551.10MM vs $3,084.10MM (up 15.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $1.78 (up 11.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synchrony Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Synchrony Financial reported interest income of $4,694.00MM vs $4,233.00MM (up 10.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.70 (up 30.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Synchrony Financial reported interest income of $16,407.00MM vs $14,778.00MM (up 11.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.43 vs $2.71 (down 10.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.61 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2020.

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. (GMRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Global Medical REIT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Global Medical REIT reported revenue of $14.00MM vs $8.39MM (up 66.92%) and basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.02 (down 50.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Global Medical REIT reported revenue of $30.34MM vs $8.21MM (up 269.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.68. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.89 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST (IRET) REPORT OVERVIEW

Investors Real Estate Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Investors Real Estate Trust reported revenue of $45.64MM vs $41.87MM (up 9.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs $0.50. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Investors Real Estate Trust reported revenue of $169.75MM vs $160.10MM (up 6.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.70 vs $2.60 (up 234.62%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.02 and is expected to report on June 26th, 2019.

CPI CARD GROUP INC. (PMTS) REPORT OVERVIEW

CPI Card Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CPI Card Group reported revenue of $70.99MM vs $61.00MM (up 16.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.55 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CPI Card Group reported revenue of $254.86MM vs $308.70MM (down 17.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.98 vs $0.48. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07.

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content thatâ€™s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

