CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of ($0.04) and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.33 for 4Q 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) reported a net loss of ($0.7) million, or ($0.04) per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $0.0 million, or $0.01 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Operating(1) net income was $6.2 million, or $0.33 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.28, for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $9.7 million, or $0.67 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.12 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Operating net income was $17.2 million, or $1.19 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.40, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
“From a performance standpoint, 2018 was a good year for CapStar,” said Claire W. Tucker, CapStar’s president and chief executive officer. “We initiated a quarterly dividend for our shareholders, were named a C&I leader in U.S. Small Business Banking by Greenwich Associates, and closed our acquisition of Athens Bancshares,” Ms. Tucker continued. “I am very proud of our team’s efforts under very difficult circumstances. The sudden passing of CapStar Bank president Dan W. Hogan was a tragic loss for everyone who knew him, and he will be missed tremendously. However, the strength of the CapStar culture that Dan helped build and exemplified so well stood out in each of our associates when it mattered most. Our focus on caring for our customers and each other never wavered.”
Soundness
- The current reserve of $12.1MM plus the $5.2MM fair value mark on acquired loans would equate to a 1.21% reserve/loans.
- Current Criticized and Classified loans are at a low level, totaling 1.71% at December 31, 2018 compared to 2.64% at December 31, 2017.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and other real estate owned was 0.21% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2017.
- Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 1.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.15% for the same period in 2017.
- Annualized net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled 0.39%, compared to 1.09% for the year ended December 31, 2017.
- The total risk based capital ratio was 12.84% at December 31, 2018 compared to 12.52% at December 31, 2017.
“CapStar’s strategy remains one of sound, profitable growth. While charge-offs are never easy to accept, our current criticized loans are at historic low points and we feel very good about our asset quality going forward,” Ms. Tucker continued.
Profitability
Operating measures exclude merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations. CapStar believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the financial results of the CapStar’s operations.
- Operating return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 1.27% compared to 1.09% for the same period in 2017.
- Operating return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 12.36% compared to 10.25% for the same period in 2017.
- The net interest margin (“NIM”) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.89% compared to 3.30% for the same period in 2017.
- The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 61.83% compared to 65.63% for the same period in 2017.
“Our profitability profile improved significantly with the closing of the Athens acquisition on October 1, 2018,” said Rob Anderson, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer of CapStar. “While competition for quality loans and core deposits remains fierce, we will stick to our discipline of sound, profitable, growth.”
Growth
- Average gross loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 50.5% to $1.44 billion, compared to $956.4 million for the same period in 2017.
- Excluding the impact of acquired loans, legacy CapStar loans increased 13.9% compared to the same period in 2017.
- Average deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 46.0% to $1.58 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the same period in 2017.
- Excluding the impact of acquired deposits, legacy CapStar deposits increased 4.1% compared to the same period in 2017.
- Average total assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 46.0% to $1.94 billion, compared to $1.33 billion for the same period in 2017.
“With the acquisition of Athens, we experienced an increase in our loan portfolio of over 50% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of acquired loans, legacy CapStar loans grew 14% since the end of last year as our bankers continue to provide excellent service and differentiate themselves with our customers,” said Mr. Anderson. “In addition, we continue to make good progress in our integration efforts with Athens Federal and are on track with our stated synergies and delivering on the economics of the merger at announcement. I’m confident the combined organization will bring even stronger value to our shareholders, our customers and the communities in which we serve,” Anderson concluded.
Dividend
On January 24, 2019, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share that will be paid on or about February 25, 2019 to all shareholders of record of CapStar’s capital stock as of the close of business on February 5, 2019.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2018, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $1.96 billion, gross loans of $1.43 billion, total deposits of $1.57 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $254.4 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this earnings release are forward-looking statements that reflect CapStar’s current views with respect to, among other things, CapStar’s assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, costs and synergies of recently completed and future acquisition, disposition and other growth opportunities, including, without limitation, those relating to the acceptance by customers of Athens of CapStar’s products and services, the ability of CapStar to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Athens merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Athens merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the possibility that the Athens merger integration may be more expensive or take more time to complete than anticipated, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of CapStar are generally in new markets and CapStar’s commitment to make contributions to Athens Federal Foundation. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “aspire,” “achieve,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “roadmap,” “goal,” “guidance,” “target,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about CapStar’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond CapStar’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CapStar or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, CapStar cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although CapStar believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause CapStar’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any factors identified in this earnings release as well as those factors that are detailed from time to time in CapStar’s periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if CapStar’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this earnings release, and CapStar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CapStar to predict their occurrence or how they will affect CapStar.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This earnings release includes the following financial measures that were prepared other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“non-GAAP financial measure”): operating net income, operating diluted net income per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share and operating efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures (i) provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to CapStar’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, (ii) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting CapStar’s business, and (iii) allow investors to evaluate CapStar’s performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators; however, CapStar acknowledges that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
|Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, including fees
|
|$
|20,554
|
|
|$
|11,666
|
|
|$
|60,751
|
|
|$
|45,601
|
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|1,411
|
|
|
|869
|
|
|
|4,184
|
|
|
|3,696
|
|Tax-exempt
|
|
|416
|
|
|
|286
|
|
|
|1,201
|
|
|
|1,230
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|
|8
|
|
|
|15
|
|
|
|63
|
|
|
|41
|
|Restricted equity securities
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|125
|
|
|
|571
|
|
|
|396
|
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
|
|
|330
|
|
|
|163
|
|
|
|1,011
|
|
|
|551
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|22,900
|
|
|
|13,124
|
|
|
|67,781
|
|
|
|51,515
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|1,371
|
|
|
|608
|
|
|
|4,164
|
|
|
|2,447
|
|Savings and money market accounts
|
|
|1,619
|
|
|
|827
|
|
|
|5,446
|
|
|
|3,188
|
|Time deposits
|
|
|1,472
|
|
|
|694
|
|
|
|3,940
|
|
|
|2,445
|
|Federal funds purchased
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|13
|
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|0
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|719
|
|
|
|477
|
|
|
|2,533
|
|
|
|1,559
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|5,184
|
|
|
|2,606
|
|
|
|16,089
|
|
|
|9,652
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|17,716
|
|
|
|10,518
|
|
|
|51,692
|
|
|
|41,863
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|1,514
|
|
|
|(30
|)
|
|
|2,842
|
|
|
|12,870
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|16,202
|
|
|
|10,548
|
|
|
|48,850
|
|
|
|28,993
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Treasury management and other deposit service charges
|
|
|793
|
|
|
|419
|
|
|
|2,150
|
|
|
|1,516
|
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|(108
|)
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|(66
|)
|Tri-Net fees
|
|
|276
|
|
|
|254
|
|
|
|1,503
|
|
|
|1,002
|
|Mortgage banking income
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|
|1,621
|
|
|
|5,653
|
|
|
|6,238
|
|Other noninterest income
|
|
|3,993
|
|
|
|550
|
|
|
|6,150
|
|
|
|2,218
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|6,387
|
|
|
|2,736
|
|
|
|15,459
|
|
|
|10,908
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|9,475
|
|
|
|5,411
|
|
|
|28,586
|
|
|
|20,400
|
|Data processing and software
|
|
|1,424
|
|
|
|746
|
|
|
|3,835
|
|
|
|2,786
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|534
|
|
|
|473
|
|
|
|1,608
|
|
|
|1,522
|
|Occupancy
|
|
|736
|
|
|
|507
|
|
|
|2,336
|
|
|
|2,025
|
|Equipment
|
|
|810
|
|
|
|467
|
|
|
|2,471
|
|
|
|2,071
|
|Regulatory fees
|
|
|364
|
|
|
|234
|
|
|
|1,028
|
|
|
|1,111
|
|Merger related expenses
|
|
|8,929
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|9,803
|
|
|
|—
|
|Other operating
|
|
|1,560
|
|
|
|861
|
|
|
|3,820
|
|
|
|3,850
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|23,832
|
|
|
|8,699
|
|
|
|53,487
|
|
|
|33,765
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|(1,243
|)
|
|
|4,585
|
|
|
|10,822
|
|
|
|6,136
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|(535
|)
|
|
|4,494
|
|
|
|1,167
|
|
|
|4,635
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(708
|)
|
|$
|91
|
|
|$
|9,655
|
|
|$
|1,501
|
|Per share information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic net income (loss) per share of common stock
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|Diluted net income (loss) per share of common stock
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|$
|0.67
|
|
|$
|0.12
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|17,509,525
|
|
|
|11,403,689
|
|
|
|13,277,614
|
|
|
|11,280,580
|
|Diluted
|
|
|18,716,562
|
|
|
|12,938,288
|
|
|
|14,480,347
|
|
|
|12,803,511
|
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
3/31/18
12/31/17
Income Statement Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|$
|17,716
|
|
|$
|11,543
|
|
|$
|11,587
|
|
|$
|10,846
|
|
|$
|10,518
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|1,514
|
|
|
|481
|
|
|
|169
|
|
|
|678
|
|
|
|(30
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|16,202
|
|
|
|11,062
|
|
|
|11,418
|
|
|
|10,168
|
|
|
|10,548
|
|Treasury management and other deposit service charges
|
|
|793
|
|
|
|528
|
|
|
|427
|
|
|
|402
|
|
|
|419
|
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(108
|)
|Tri-Net fees
|
|
|276
|
|
|
|374
|
|
|
|325
|
|
|
|528
|
|
|
|254
|
|Mortgage banking income
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|
|1,634
|
|
|
|1,383
|
|
|
|1,313
|
|
|
|1,621
|
|Other noninterest income
|
|
|3,993
|
|
|
|683
|
|
|
|627
|
|
|
|845
|
|
|
|550
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|6,387
|
|
|
|3,218
|
|
|
|2,765
|
|
|
|3,088
|
|
|
|2,736
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|9,475
|
|
|
|6,514
|
|
|
|6,340
|
|
|
|6,257
|
|
|
|5,411
|
|Data processing and software
|
|
|1,424
|
|
|
|803
|
|
|
|810
|
|
|
|798
|
|
|
|746
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|534
|
|
|
|255
|
|
|
|344
|
|
|
|474
|
|
|
|473
|
|Occupancy
|
|
|736
|
|
|
|544
|
|
|
|535
|
|
|
|521
|
|
|
|507
|
|Equipment
|
|
|810
|
|
|
|520
|
|
|
|602
|
|
|
|539
|
|
|
|467
|
|Regulatory fees
|
|
|364
|
|
|
|228
|
|
|
|233
|
|
|
|203
|
|
|
|234
|
|Merger related expenses
|
|
|8,929
|
|
|
|540
|
|
|
|335
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Other operating
|
|
|1,560
|
|
|
|666
|
|
|
|806
|
|
|
|788
|
|
|
|861
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|23,832
|
|
|
|10,070
|
|
|
|10,005
|
|
|
|9,580
|
|
|
|8,699
|
|Net income (loss) before income tax expense
|
|
|(1,243
|)
|
|
|4,210
|
|
|
|4,178
|
|
|
|3,676
|
|
|
|4,585
|
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|(535
|)
|
|
|554
|
|
|
|665
|
|
|
|483
|
|
|
|4,494
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(708
|)
|
|$
|3,656
|
|
|$
|3,513
|
|
|$
|3,193
|
|
|$
|91
|
|Weighted average shares - basic
|
|
|17,509,525
|
|
|
|12,040,229
|
|
|
|11,845,822
|
|
|
|11,664,245
|
|
|
|11,403,689
|
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
|18,716,562
|
|
|
|13,113,775
|
|
|
|13,067,223
|
|
|
|12,975,759
|
|
|
|12,938,288
|
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|
|$
|0.30
|
|
|$
|0.30
|
|
|$
|0.27
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|
|0.27
|
|
|
|0.25
|
|
|
|0.01
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|105,443
|
|
|$
|52,589
|
|
|$
|58,222
|
|
|$
|51,125
|
|
|$
|82,797
|
|Securities available-for-sale
|
|
|243,808
|
|
|
|187,469
|
|
|
|183,364
|
|
|
|189,580
|
|
|
|192,621
|
|Securities held-to-maturity
|
|
|3,734
|
|
|
|3,740
|
|
|
|3,746
|
|
|
|3,752
|
|
|
|3,759
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|57,618
|
|
|
|50,499
|
|
|
|65,320
|
|
|
|62,286
|
|
|
|74,093
|
|Total loans
|
|
|1,429,794
|
|
|
|1,073,870
|
|
|
|1,046,525
|
|
|
|1,031,821
|
|
|
|947,537
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(12,113
|)
|
|
|(15,218
|)
|
|
|(14,705
|)
|
|
|(14,563
|)
|
|
|(13,721
|)
|Total assets
|
|
|1,963,883
|
|
|
|1,416,907
|
|
|
|1,401,181
|
|
|
|1,382,745
|
|
|
|1,344,429
|
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|289,552
|
|
|
|239,792
|
|
|
|223,579
|
|
|
|258,161
|
|
|
|301,742
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|1,280,456
|
|
|
|886,611
|
|
|
|921,435
|
|
|
|869,393
|
|
|
|818,124
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|125,000
|
|
|
|125,000
|
|
|
|95,000
|
|
|
|100,000
|
|
|
|70,000
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|1,709,504
|
|
|
|1,259,397
|
|
|
|1,248,035
|
|
|
|1,234,052
|
|
|
|1,197,483
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|$
|254,379
|
|
|$
|157,510
|
|
|$
|153,146
|
|
|$
|148,693
|
|
|$
|146,946
|
|Total shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|17,724,721
|
|
|
|12,125,122
|
|
|
|11,931,131
|
|
|
|11,773,358
|
|
|
|11,582,026
|
|Total shares of preferred stock outstanding
|
|
|878,048
|
|
|
|878,048
|
|
|
|878,049
|
|
|
|878,049
|
|
|
|878,049
|
|Book value per share of common stock
|
|$
|13.84
|
|
|$
|12.25
|
|
|$
|12.08
|
|
|$
|11.87
|
|
|$
|11.91
|
|Tangible book value per share of common stock *
|
|
|11.25
|
|
|
|11.74
|
|
|
|11.56
|
|
|
|11.34
|
|
|
|11.37
|
|Market value per common share
|
|$
|14.73
|
|
|$
|16.72
|
|
|$
|18.53
|
|
|$
|18.83
|
|
|$
|20.77
|
Capital ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total risk based capital
|
|
|12.84
|%
|
|
|12.62
|%
|
|
|12.53
|%
|
|
|12.22
|%
|
|
|12.52
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital
|
|12.13
|%
|
|
|11.49
|%
|
|
|11.41
|%
|
|
|11.11
|%
|
|
|11.41
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|
|
|11.61
|%
|
|
|10.83
|%
|
|
|10.73
|%
|
|
|10.43
|%
|
|
|10.70
|%
|Leverage
|
|
|11.06
|%
|
|
|11.02
|%
|
|
|10.87
|%
|
|
|10.91
|%
|
|
|10.77
|%
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
Five Quarter Comparison
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
3/31/18
12/31/17
Average Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|83,560
|
|
|$
|62,787
|
|
|$
|63,064
|
|
|$
|60,965
|
|
|$
|64,850
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|256,595
|
|
|
|196,031
|
|
|
|197,933
|
|
|
|203,274
|
|
|
|202,818
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|52,131
|
|
|
|54,701
|
|
|
|58,297
|
|
|
|68,084
|
|
|
|66,311
|
|Loans
|
|
|1,439,652
|
|
|
|1,070,060
|
|
|
|1,041,835
|
|
|
|983,496
|
|
|
|956,441
|
|Assets
|
|
|1,940,991
|
|
|
|1,421,873
|
|
|
|1,396,359
|
|
|
|1,351,129
|
|
|
|1,329,621
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
|
|1,271,602
|
|
|
|913,534
|
|
|
|901,076
|
|
|
|840,871
|
|
|
|827,732
|
|Deposits
|
|
|1,579,250
|
|
|
|1,147,274
|
|
|
|1,138,400
|
|
|
|1,111,182
|
|
|
|1,081,380
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|102,304
|
|
|
|109,728
|
|
|
|99,121
|
|
|
|84,533
|
|
|
|92,554
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|1,695,181
|
|
|
|1,265,610
|
|
|
|1,244,824
|
|
|
|1,202,854
|
|
|
|1,181,954
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|$
|245,811
|
|
|$
|156,264
|
|
|$
|151,535
|
|
|$
|148,276
|
|
|$
|147,667
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|
|-0.14
|%
|
|
|1.02
|%
|
|
|1.01
|%
|
|
|0.96
|%
|
|
|0.03
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|
|-1.14
|%
|
|
|9.28
|%
|
|
|9.30
|%
|
|
|8.74
|%
|
|
|0.25
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|
|
|3.89
|%
|
|
|3.35
|%
|
|
|3.46
|%
|
|
|3.39
|%
|
|
|3.30
|%
|Annualized Non-interest income to average assets
|
|
|1.31
|%
|
|
|0.90
|%
|
|
|0.79
|%
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|0.82
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|98.9
|%
|
|
|68.2
|%
|
|
|69.7
|%
|
|
|68.8
|%
|
|
|65.6
|%
Loans by Type (at period end):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|$
|404,600
|
|
|$
|398,626
|
|
|$
|386,065
|
|
|$
|408,353
|
|
|$
|373,248
|
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|
|
|141,932
|
|
|
|117,904
|
|
|
|121,475
|
|
|
|131,741
|
|
|
|101,132
|
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|
|
|408,514
|
|
|
|286,848
|
|
|
|286,769
|
|
|
|258,016
|
|
|
|249,490
|
|Construction and development
|
|
|174,670
|
|
|
|129,799
|
|
|
|96,580
|
|
|
|91,953
|
|
|
|82,586
|
|Consumer real estate
|
|
|253,562
|
|
|
|112,957
|
|
|
|109,915
|
|
|
|104,224
|
|
|
|102,581
|
|Consumer
|
|
|25,615
|
|
|
|8,274
|
|
|
|9,671
|
|
|
|9,524
|
|
|
|6,862
|
|Other
|
|$
|21,002
|
|
|$
|19,792
|
|
|$
|36,428
|
|
|$
|28,750
|
|
|$
|31,984
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
|0.85
|%
|
|
|1.42
|%
|
|
|1.41
|%
|
|
|1.41
|%
|
|
|1.45
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
|
|583
|%
|
|
|271
|%
|
|
|271
|%
|
|
|1096
|%
|
|
|509
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|$
|2,078
|
|
|$
|5,610
|
|
|$
|5,419
|
|
|$
|1,329
|
|
|$
|2,695
|
|Troubled debt restructurings
|
|
|2,947
|
|
|
|1,146
|
|
|
|1,173
|
|
|
|1,190
|
|
|
|1,206
|
|Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing
|
|
|214
|
|
|
|215
|
|
|
|216
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|231
|
|Total non-performing loans
|
|
|2,078
|
|
|
|5,610
|
|
|
|5,419
|
|
|
|1,329
|
|
|
|2,695
|
|OREO and repossessed assets
|
|
|988
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Total non-performing assets
|
|$
|3,066
|
|
|$
|5,610
|
|
|$
|5,419
|
|
|$
|1,329
|
|
|$
|2,695
|
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
|0.15
|%
|
|
|0.52
|%
|
|
|0.52
|%
|
|
|0.13
|%
|
|
|0.28
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|
|0.40
|%
|
|
|0.39
|%
|
|
|0.10
|%
|
|
|0.20
|%
|Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|
|0.52
|%
|
|
|0.52
|%
|
|
|0.13
|%
|
|
|0.28
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
|
|1.27
|%
|
|
|(0.01
|)%
|
|
|0.01
|%
|
|
|-0.07
|%
|
|
|0.15
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|$
|4,620
|
|
|$
|(32
|)
|
|$
|27
|
|
|$
|(165
|)
|
|$
|372
|
Interest Rates and Yields:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|
|5.49
|%
|
|
|5.00
|%
|
|
|5.04
|%
|
|
|4.74
|%
|
|
|4.54
|%
|Securities (1)
|
|
|3.30
|%
|
|
|2.85
|%
|
|
|2.82
|%
|
|
|2.68
|%
|
|
|2.83
|%
|Total interest-earning assets (1)
|
|
|5.02
|%
|
|
|4.58
|%
|
|
|4.58
|%
|
|
|4.29
|%
|
|
|4.11
|%
|Deposits
|
|
|1.12
|%
|
|
|1.22
|%
|
|
|1.11
|%
|
|
|0.88
|%
|
|
|0.78
|%
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|
|
|2.76
|%
|
|
|2.53
|%
|
|
|2.53
|%
|
|
|2.35
|%
|
|
|2.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|1.50
|%
|
|
|1.64
|%
|
|
|1.51
|%
|
|
|1.27
|%
|
|
|1.12
|%
Other Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Full-time equivalent employees
|
|
|286
|
|
|
|185
|
|
|
|183
|
|
|
|182
|
|
|
|175
|
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
|
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans (1)
|
|$
|1,439,652
|
|
|$
|19,904
|
|
|
|5.49
|%
|
|$
|956,441
|
|
|$
|10,950
|
|
|
|4.54
|%
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|52,131
|
|
|
|650
|
|
|
|4.95
|%
|
|
|66,311
|
|
|
|716
|
|
|
|4.28
|%
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|
|
|198,799
|
|
|
|1,592
|
|
|
|3.20
|%
|
|
|153,882
|
|
|
|994
|
|
|
|2.58
|%
|Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)
|
|
|57,796
|
|
|
|416
|
|
|
|3.64
|%
|
|
|48,936
|
|
|
|286
|
|
|
|3.60
|%
|Total securities
|
|
|256,595
|
|
|
|2,008
|
|
|
|3.30
|%
|
|
|202,818
|
|
|
|1,280
|
|
|
|2.83
|%
|Cash balances in other banks
|
|
|67,880
|
|
|
|330
|
|
|
|1.93
|%
|
|
|52,988
|
|
|
|163
|
|
|
|1.22
|%
|Funds sold
|
|
|1,047
|
|
|
|8
|
|
|
|2.92
|%
|
|
|2,989
|
|
|
|15
|
|
|
|2.04
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|1,817,305
|
|
|
|22,900
|
|
|
|5.02
|%
|
|
|1,281,547
|
|
|
|13,124
|
|
|
|4.11
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|123,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|48,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,940,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,329,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
|$
|437,656
|
|
|
|1,371
|
|
|
|1.24
|%
|
|$
|281,881
|
|
|
|608
|
|
|
|0.86
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|
|
|496,319
|
|
|
|1,619
|
|
|
|1.29
|%
|
|
|346,639
|
|
|
|827
|
|
|
|0.95
|%
|Time deposits
|
|
|337,628
|
|
|
|1,472
|
|
|
|1.73
|%
|
|
|199,212
|
|
|
|694
|
|
|
|1.38
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|1,271,603
|
|
|
|4,462
|
|
|
|1.39
|%
|
|
|827,732
|
|
|
|2,129
|
|
|
|1.02
|%
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|
|
|103,655
|
|
|
|722
|
|
|
|2.76
|%
|
|
|92,554
|
|
|
|477
|
|
|
|2.04
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|1,375,258
|
|
|
|5,184
|
|
|
|1.50
|%
|
|
|920,286
|
|
|
|2,606
|
|
|
|1.12
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|307,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|253,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total funding sources
|
|
|1,682,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,173,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|12,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|245,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|147,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
|1,940,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,329,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.53
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.99
|%
|Net interest income/margin (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|17,716
|
|
|
|3.89
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|10,518
|
|
|
|3.30
|%
|(1)
|Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|(2)
|Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
|(3)
|Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
|(4)
|Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities
|(5)
|Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
|(Amounts in thousands)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans (1)
|
|$
|1,134,836
|
|
|$
|57,962
|
|
|
|5.11
|%
|
|$
|987,710
|
|
|$
|43,531
|
|
|
|4.41
|%
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|58,250
|
|
|
|2,789
|
|
|
|4.79
|%
|
|
|49,466
|
|
|
|2,070
|
|
|
|4.19
|%
|Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|
|
|166,287
|
|
|
|4,755
|
|
|
|2.86
|%
|
|
|166,538
|
|
|
|4,092
|
|
|
|2.46
|%
|Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)
|
|
|47,270
|
|
|
|1,201
|
|
|
|3.22
|%
|
|
|52,153
|
|
|
|1,230
|
|
|
|3.63
|%
|Total securities
|
|
|213,557
|
|
|
|5,956
|
|
|
|2.94
|%
|
|
|218,691
|
|
|
|5,322
|
|
|
|2.74
|%
|Cash balances in other banks
|
|
|54,454
|
|
|
|1,011
|
|
|
|1.85
|%
|
|
|49,990
|
|
|
|551
|
|
|
|1.10
|%
|Funds sold
|
|
|2,483
|
|
|
|63
|
|
|
|2.55
|%
|
|
|2,518
|
|
|
|41
|
|
|
|1.63
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|1,463,579
|
|
|
|67,781
|
|
|
|4.65
|%
|
|
|1,308,375
|
|
|
|51,515
|
|
|
|3.99
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|65,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|49,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,528,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,357,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
|$
|330,952
|
|
|
|4,164
|
|
|
|1.26
|%
|
|$
|301,411
|
|
|
|2,447
|
|
|
|0.81
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|
|
|424,052
|
|
|
|5,446
|
|
|
|1.28
|%
|
|
|378,640
|
|
|
|3,188
|
|
|
|0.84
|%
|Time deposits
|
|
|227,760
|
|
|
|3,940
|
|
|
|1.73
|%
|
|
|194,892
|
|
|
|2,444
|
|
|
|1.25
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|982,764
|
|
|
|13,550
|
|
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|874,943
|
|
|
|8,079
|
|
|
|0.92
|%
|Borrowings and repurchase agreements
|
|
|99,450
|
|
|
|2,539
|
|
|
|2.55
|%
|
|
|98,289
|
|
|
|1,572
|
|
|
|1.60
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|1,082,214
|
|
|
|16,089
|
|
|
|1.49
|%
|
|
|973,232
|
|
|
|9,651
|
|
|
|0.99
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|262,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|232,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total funding sources
|
|
|1,344,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,205,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|8,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|175,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|$
|1,528,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,357,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest spread (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.17
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.00
|%
|Net interest income/margin (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|51,692
|
|
|
|3.55
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|41,864
|
|
|
|3.25
|%
|(1)
|Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|(2)
|Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
|(3)
|Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
|(4)
|Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5)
|Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
Three Months Ended
December
31, 2018
September
30, 2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December
31, 2017
|Operating net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(708
|)
|
|$
|3,656
|
|
|$
|3,513
|
|
|$
|3,193
|
|
|$
|91
|
|Add: impact of tax reform*
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|3,562
|
|Add: merger related expenses
|
|
|8,929
|
|
|
|540
|
|
|
|335
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
|
|
|(1,985
|)
|
|
|(141
|)
|
|
|(88
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|6,236
|
|
|$
|4,055
|
|
|$
|3,760
|
|
|$
|3,193
|
|
|$
|3,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|6,236
|
|
|$
|4,055
|
|
|$
|3,760
|
|
|$
|3,193
|
|
|$
|3,653
|
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
|18,716,562
|
|
|
|13,113,775
|
|
|
|13,067,223
|
|
|
|12,975,759
|
|
|
|12,938,288
|
|Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock
|
|$
|0.33
|
|
|$
|0.31
|
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.25
|
|
|$
|0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating annualized return on average assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|6,236
|
|
|$
|4,055
|
|
|$
|3,760
|
|
|$
|3,193
|
|
|$
|3,653
|
|Average assets
|
|$
|1,940,991
|
|
|$
|1,421,873
|
|
|$
|1,396,359
|
|
|$
|1,351,129
|
|
|$
|1,329,621
|
|Operating annualized return on
average assets
|
|
|1.27
|%
|
|
|1.13
|%
|
|
|1.08
|%
|
|
|0.96
|%
|
|
|1.09
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|245,811
|
|
|$
|156,264
|
|
|$
|151,535
|
|
|$
|148,276
|
|
|$
|147,667
|
|Less: average intangible assets
|
|
|(45,687
|)
|
|
|(6,220
|)
|
|
|(6,228
|)
|
|
|(6,238
|)
|
|
|(6,248
|)
|Average tangible equity
|
|
|200,124
|
|
|
|150,044
|
|
|
|145,307
|
|
|
|142,038
|
|
|
|141,419
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|6,236
|
|
|$
|4,055
|
|
|$
|3,760
|
|
|$
|3,193
|
|
|$
|3,653
|
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity
|
|
|12.36
|%
|
|
|10.72
|%
|
|
|10.38
|%
|
|
|9.12
|%
|
|
|10.25
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|$
|23,832
|
|
|$
|10,070
|
|
|$
|10,005
|
|
|$
|9,580
|
|
|$
|8,699
|
|Less: merger related expenses
|
|
|(8,929
|)
|
|
|(540
|)
|
|
|(335
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total operating noninterest expense
|
|
|14,903
|
|
|
|9,530
|
|
|
|9,670
|
|
|
|9,580
|
|
|
|8,699
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|17,716
|
|
|
|11,543
|
|
|
|11,587
|
|
|
|10,846
|
|
|
|10,518
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|6,387
|
|
|
|3,218
|
|
|
|2,765
|
|
|
|3,088
|
|
|
|2,736
|
|Total revenues
|
|$
|24,103
|
|
|$
|14,761
|
|
|$
|14,352
|
|
|$
|13,934
|
|
|$
|13,254
|
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|
|
|61.83
|%
|
|
|64.56
|%
|
|
|67.38
|%
|
|
|68.75
|%
|
|
|65.63
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
31, 2018
|
September
30, 2018
|
June 30,
2018
|
March 31,
2018
|
December
31, 2017
|Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|254,379
|
|
|$
|157,510
|
|
|$
|153,146
|
|
|$
|148,693
|
|
|$
|146,946
|
|Less: intangible assets
|
|
|(46,048
|)
|
|
|(6,219
|)
|
|
|(6,222
|)
|
|
|(6,232
|)
|
|
|(6,242
|)
|Tangible equity
|
|$
|208,331
|
|
|$
|151,291
|
|
|$
|146,924
|
|
|$
|142,461
|
|
|$
|140,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible Common Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible equity
|
|$
|208,331
|
|
|$
|151,291
|
|
|$
|146,924
|
|
|$
|142,461
|
|
|$
|140,704
|
|Less: preferred equity
|
|
|(9,000
|)
|
|
|(9,000
|)
|
|
|(9,000
|)
|
|
|(9,000
|)
|
|
|(9,000
|)
|Tangible common equity
|
|$
|199,331
|
|
|$
|142,291
|
|
|$
|137,924
|
|
|$
|133,461
|
|
|$
|131,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity
|
|$
|199,331
|
|
|$
|142,291
|
|
|$
|137,924
|
|
|$
|133,461
|
|
|$
|131,704
|
|Total shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|17,724,721
|
|
|
|12,125,122
|
|
|
|11,931,131
|
|
|
|11,773,358
|
|
|
|11,582,026
|
|Tangible book value per share of common stock
|
|$
|11.25
|
|
|$
|11.74
|
|
|$
|11.56
|
|
|$
|11.34
|
|
|$
|11.37
|
*As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which included a Federal corporate tax rate change from 35% to 21%, we revalued our deferred tax assets, which resulted in a $3.6 million increase in income tax expense for 2017. The non-GAAP operating ratios above have excluded the impact of this transaction.
CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
|Operating net income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
|9,655
|
|
|$
|1,501
|
|Add: impact of tax reform*
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|3,562
|
|Add: merger related expenses
|
|
|9,803
|
|
|
|—
|
|Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses
|
|
|(2,213
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|17,245
|
|
|$
|5,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|17,245
|
|
|$
|5,063
|
|Weighted average shares - diluted
|
|
|14,480,347
|
|
|
|12,803,511
|
|Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock
|
|$
|1.19
|
|
|$
|0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating annualized return on average assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|17,245
|
|
|$
|5,063
|
|Average assets
|
|$
|1,528,915
|
|
|$
|1,357,794
|
|Operating annualized return on
average assets
|
|
|1.13
|%
|
|
|0.37
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|175,686
|
|
|$
|143,402
|
|Less: average intangible assets
|
|
|(16,174
|)
|
|
|(6,265
|)
|Average tangible equity
|
|
|159,512
|
|
|
|137,137
|
|Operating net income
|
|$
|17,245
|
|
|$
|5,063
|
|Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity
|
|
|10.81
|%
|
|
|3.69
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|$
|53,487
|
|
|$
|33,765
|
|Less: merger related expenses
|
|
|(9,803
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Total operating noninterest expense
|
|
|43,684
|
|
|
|33,765
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|51,692
|
|
|
|41,863
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|15,459
|
|
|
|10,908
|
|Total revenues
|
|$
|67,151
|
|
|$
|52,771
|
|Operating efficiency ratio:
|
|
|65.05
|%
|
|
|63.98
|%
*As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which included a Federal corporate tax rate change from 35% to 21%, we revalued our deferred tax assets, which resulted in a $3.6 million increase in income tax expense for 2017. The non-GAAP operating ratios above have excluded the impact of this transaction.
(1) For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Disclaimer” and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.
CONTACT
Rob Anderson
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer
(615) 732-6470
